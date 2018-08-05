MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;79;34;.699;—
New York;68;42;.618;9
Tampa Bay;56;56;.500;22½
Toronto;51;60;.459;27
Baltimore;34;78;.304;44½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;61;49;.555;—
Minnesota;52;58;.473;9
Detroit;47;65;.420;15
Chicago;41;70;.369;20½
Kansas City;34;77;.306;27½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;71;42;.628;—
Oakland;67;46;.593;4
Seattle;64;48;.571;6½
Los Angeles;55;58;.487;16
Texas;49;64;.434;22
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0
Toronto 5, Seattle 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Texas 6
Oakland 6, Detroit 0
Seattle 6, Toronto 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Houston at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;63;48;.568;—
Atlanta;60;48;.556;1½
Washington;57;54;.514;6
New York;45;64;.413;17
Miami;46;67;.407;18
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;64;47;.577;—
Milwaukee;65;50;.565;1
St. Louis;58;54;.518;6½
Pittsburgh;57;55;.509;7½
Cincinnati;49;63;.438;15½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;62;51;.549;—
Los Angeles;62;51;.549;—
Colorado;59;52;.532;2
San Francisco;57;56;.504;5
San Diego;44;70;.386;18½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-2), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-9) at Miami (Chen 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at Arizona (Godley 12-6), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
