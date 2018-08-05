Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;79;34;.699;—

New York;68;42;.618;9

Tampa Bay;56;56;.500;22½

Toronto;51;60;.459;27

Baltimore;34;78;.304;44½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;61;49;.555;—

Minnesota;52;58;.473;9

Detroit;47;65;.420;15

Chicago;41;70;.369;20½

Kansas City;34;77;.306;27½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;71;42;.628;—

Oakland;67;46;.593;4

Seattle;64;48;.571;6½

Los Angeles;55;58;.487;16

Texas;49;64;.434;22

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Texas 6

Oakland 6, Detroit 0

Seattle 6, Toronto 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Houston at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;63;48;.568;—

Atlanta;60;48;.556;1½

Washington;57;54;.514;6

New York;45;64;.413;17

Miami;46;67;.407;18

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;64;47;.577;—

Milwaukee;65;50;.565;1

St. Louis;58;54;.518;6½

Pittsburgh;57;55;.509;7½

Cincinnati;49;63;.438;15½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;62;51;.549;—

Los Angeles;62;51;.549;—

Colorado;59;52;.532;2

San Francisco;57;56;.504;5

San Diego;44;70;.386;18½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-9) at Miami (Chen 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at Arizona (Godley 12-6), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

