Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;100;46;.685;—

New York;90;56;.616;10

Tampa Bay;80;65;.552;19½

Toronto;65;80;.448;34½

Baltimore;41;104;.283;58½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;82;64;.562;—

Minnesota;67;78;.462;14½

Detroit;59;87;.404;23

Chicago;57;89;.390;25

Kansas City;49;96;.338;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;92;54;.630;—

Oakland;89;57;.610;3

Seattle;79;66;.545;12½

Los Angeles;73;73;.500;19

Texas;62;84;.425;30

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;90;56;.616;—

Oakland;89;57;.610;—

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;82;64;.562;—

Philadelphia;74;71;.510;7½

Washington;74;72;.507;8

New York;66;78;.458;15

Miami;57;87;.396;24

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;84;61;.579;—

Milwaukee;84;63;.571;1

St. Louis;81;65;.555;3½

Pittsburgh;72;73;.497;12

Cincinnati;63;84;.429;22

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;80;65;.552;—

Los Angeles;79;67;.541;1½

Arizona;77;69;.527;3½

San Francisco;68;79;.463;13

San Diego;59;88;.401;22

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;84;63;.571;—

St. Louis;81;65;.555;—

Los Angeles;79;67;.541;2

Arizona;77;69;.527;4

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 6:15 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

