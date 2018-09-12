MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;100;46;.685;—
New York;90;56;.616;10
Tampa Bay;80;65;.552;19½
Toronto;65;80;.448;34½
Baltimore;41;104;.283;58½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;82;64;.562;—
Minnesota;67;78;.462;14½
Detroit;59;87;.404;23
Chicago;57;89;.390;25
Kansas City;49;96;.338;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;92;54;.630;—
Oakland;89;57;.610;3
Seattle;79;66;.545;12½
Los Angeles;73;73;.500;19
Texas;62;84;.425;30
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;90;56;.616;—
Oakland;89;57;.610;—
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Oakland 10, Baltimore 0
Boston 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;82;64;.562;—
Philadelphia;74;71;.510;7½
Washington;74;72;.507;8
New York;66;78;.458;15
Miami;57;87;.396;24
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;84;61;.579;—
Milwaukee;84;63;.571;1
St. Louis;81;65;.555;3½
Pittsburgh;72;73;.497;12
Cincinnati;63;84;.429;22
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;80;65;.552;—
Los Angeles;79;67;.541;1½
Arizona;77;69;.527;3½
San Francisco;68;79;.463;13
San Diego;59;88;.401;22
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;84;63;.571;—
St. Louis;81;65;.555;—
Los Angeles;79;67;.541;2
Arizona;77;69;.527;4
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Miami 0
San Diego 5, Seattle 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 6:15 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
