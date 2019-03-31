Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;3;1;.750;—

Baltimore;2;1;.667;½

Toronto;2;2;.500;1

New York;1;2;.333;1½

Boston;1;3;.250;2

CENTRAL DIVISION

Kansas City;2;1;.667;—

Minnesota;2;1;.667;—

Detroit;2;2;.500;½

Chicago;1;2;.333;1

Cleveland;1;2;.333;1

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;5;1;.833;—

Texas;2;1;.667;1½

Oakland;3;3;.500;2

Houston;1;3;.250;3

Los Angeles;1;3;.250;3

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, Boston 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 10, Boston 8

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—

New York;2;1;.667;1

Miami;2;2;.500;1½

Washington;1;2;.333;2

Atlanta;0;3;.000;3

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;3;1;.750;—

Cincinnati;1;1;.500;1

Pittsburgh;1;1;.500;1

Chicago;1;2;.333;1½

St. Louis;1;3;.250;2

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;3;1;.750;—

San Diego;3;1;.750;—

Colorado;2;2;.500;1

Arizona;1;3;.250;2

San Francisco;1;3;.250;2

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 18, Arizona 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 3, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 0-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Strahm 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments