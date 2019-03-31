MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;3;1;.750;—
Baltimore;2;1;.667;½
Toronto;2;2;.500;1
New York;1;2;.333;1½
Boston;1;3;.250;2
CENTRAL DIVISION
Kansas City;2;1;.667;—
Minnesota;2;1;.667;—
Detroit;2;2;.500;½
Chicago;1;2;.333;1
Cleveland;1;2;.333;1
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;5;1;.833;—
Texas;2;1;.667;1½
Oakland;3;3;.500;2
Houston;1;3;.250;3
Los Angeles;1;3;.250;3
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, Boston 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 10, Boston 8
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—
New York;2;1;.667;1
Miami;2;2;.500;1½
Washington;1;2;.333;2
Atlanta;0;3;.000;3
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;3;1;.750;—
Cincinnati;1;1;.500;1
Pittsburgh;1;1;.500;1
Chicago;1;2;.333;1½
St. Louis;1;3;.250;2
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;3;1;.750;—
San Diego;3;1;.750;—
Colorado;2;2;.500;1
Arizona;1;3;.250;2
San Francisco;1;3;.250;2
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 18, Arizona 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 3, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 0-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at San Diego (Strahm 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
