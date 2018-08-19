MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;88;37;.704;—
New York;78;46;.629;9½
Tampa Bay;63;61;.508;24½
Toronto;55;69;.444;32½
Baltimore;37;87;.298;50½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;71;52;.577;—
Minnesota;59;64;.480;12
Detroit;51;74;.408;21
Chicago;46;77;.374;25
Kansas City;38;86;.306;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;75;49;.605;—
Oakland;74;50;.597;1
Seattle;71;54;.568;4½
Los Angeles;63;63;.500;13
Texas;56;70;.444;20
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Toronto (Estrada 6-9), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-9) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 15-6) at Boston (Porcello 15-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at Oakland (Fiers 8-6), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 11-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-11), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;55;.553;—
Philadelphia;68;56;.548;½
Washington;62;63;.496;7
New York;54;69;.439;14
Miami;50;76;.397;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;71;52;.577;—
Milwaukee;69;57;.548;3½
St. Louis;68;57;.544;4
Pittsburgh;63;62;.504;9
Cincinnati;55;69;.444;16½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;69;56;.552;—
Colorado;68;56;.548;½
Los Angeles;67;58;.536;2
San Francisco;61;64;.488;8
San Diego;49;78;.386;21
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
San Diego 7, Arizona 6
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4
Colorado 4, Atlanta 2
Miami 12, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
