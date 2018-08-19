Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;88;37;.704;—

New York;78;46;.629;9½

Tampa Bay;63;61;.508;24½

Toronto;55;69;.444;32½

Baltimore;37;87;.298;50½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;71;52;.577;—

Minnesota;59;64;.480;12

Detroit;51;74;.408;21

Chicago;46;77;.374;25

Kansas City;38;86;.306;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;75;49;.605;—

Oakland;74;50;.597;1

Seattle;71;54;.568;4½

Los Angeles;63;63;.500;13

Texas;56;70;.444;20

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Toronto (Estrada 6-9), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-9) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 15-6) at Boston (Porcello 15-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at Oakland (Fiers 8-6), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-11), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;55;.553;—

Philadelphia;68;56;.548;½

Washington;62;63;.496;7

New York;54;69;.439;14

Miami;50;76;.397;19½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;71;52;.577;—

Milwaukee;69;57;.548;3½

St. Louis;68;57;.544;4

Pittsburgh;63;62;.504;9

Cincinnati;55;69;.444;16½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;69;56;.552;—

Colorado;68;56;.548;½

Los Angeles;67;58;.536;2

San Francisco;61;64;.488;8

San Diego;49;78;.386;21

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4

Colorado 4, Atlanta 2

Miami 12, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Gausman 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

