MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;38;20;.655;—

Tampa Bay;35;22;.614;2½

Boston;30;29;.508;8½

Toronto;21;38;.356;17½

Baltimore;18;41;.305;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;40;18;.690;—

Chicago;29;30;.492;11½

Cleveland;29;30;.492;11½

Detroit;22;34;.393;17

Kansas City;19;40;.322;21½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;41;20;.672;—

Texas;30;27;.526;9

Oakland;29;30;.492;11

Los Angeles;29;31;.483;11½

Seattle;25;38;.397;17

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Seattle 2

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-4) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Texas (Smyly 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 5-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;33;27;.550;—

Atlanta;32;27;.542;½

New York;28;31;.475;4½

Washington;26;33;.441;6½

Miami;21;36;.368;10½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;34;26;.567;—

Chicago;32;26;.552;1

St. Louis;30;28;.517;3

Pittsburgh;28;30;.483;5

Cincinnati;27;32;.458;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;42;19;.689;—

Colorado;31;27;.534;9½

San Diego;31;29;.517;10½

Arizona;30;31;.492;12

San Francisco;24;34;.414;16½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 2

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Fried 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at St. Louis (Cabrera 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 8-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

