MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;38;20;.655;—
Tampa Bay;35;22;.614;2½
Boston;30;29;.508;8½
Toronto;21;38;.356;17½
Baltimore;18;41;.305;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;40;18;.690;—
Chicago;29;30;.492;11½
Cleveland;29;30;.492;11½
Detroit;22;34;.393;17
Kansas City;19;40;.322;21½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;41;20;.672;—
Texas;30;27;.526;9
Oakland;29;30;.492;11
Los Angeles;29;31;.483;11½
Seattle;25;38;.397;17
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Seattle 2
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-4) at Toronto (Richard 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Texas (Smyly 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 5-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;33;27;.550;—
Atlanta;32;27;.542;½
New York;28;31;.475;4½
Washington;26;33;.441;6½
Miami;21;36;.368;10½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;34;26;.567;—
Chicago;32;26;.552;1
St. Louis;30;28;.517;3
Pittsburgh;28;30;.483;5
Cincinnati;27;32;.458;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;42;19;.689;—
Colorado;31;27;.534;9½
San Diego;31;29;.517;10½
Arizona;30;31;.492;12
San Francisco;24;34;.414;16½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 2
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Fried 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at St. Louis (Cabrera 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 8-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
