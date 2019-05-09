MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;23;13;.639;—
New York;22;15;.595;1½
Boston;19;19;.500;5
Toronto;15;22;.405;8½
Baltimore;13;24;.351;10½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;23;12;.657;—
Cleveland;20;16;.556;3½
Detroit;16;18;.471;6½
Chicago;16;20;.444;7½
Kansas City;13;25;.342;11½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;23;15;.605;—
Seattle;20;20;.500;4
Texas;17;18;.486;4½
Los Angeles;17;20;.459;5½
Oakland;17;22;.436;6½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Houston 4, Texas 2
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-3) at Baltimore (Straily 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-2), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-0), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 1-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Anderson 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 4-2), 8:37 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Seattle at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;21;15;.583;—
Atlanta;18;20;.474;4
New York;17;20;.459;4½
Washington;15;22;.405;6½
Miami;10;27;.270;11½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;22;13;.629;—
Milwaukee;23;16;.590;1
St. Louis;22;16;.579;1½
Pittsburgh;17;17;.500;4½
Cincinnati;16;22;.421;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;25;15;.625;—
Arizona;22;16;.579;2
San Diego;21;17;.553;3
Colorado;17;20;.459;6½
San Francisco;16;21;.432;7½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1
Colorado 12, San Francisco 11
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0
St. Louis 17, Pittsburgh 4
Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 0
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-1), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 2-3) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
