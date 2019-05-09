Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;23;13;.639;—

New York;22;15;.595;1½

Boston;19;19;.500;5

Toronto;15;22;.405;8½

Baltimore;13;24;.351;10½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;23;12;.657;—

Cleveland;20;16;.556;3½

Detroit;16;18;.471;6½

Chicago;16;20;.444;7½

Kansas City;13;25;.342;11½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;23;15;.605;—

Seattle;20;20;.500;4

Texas;17;18;.486;4½

Los Angeles;17;20;.459;5½

Oakland;17;22;.436;6½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0, 5 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Texas 2

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-3) at Baltimore (Straily 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-2), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 1-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 4-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Anderson 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 4-2), 8:37 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Seattle at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;21;15;.583;—

Atlanta;18;20;.474;4

New York;17;20;.459;4½

Washington;15;22;.405;6½

Miami;10;27;.270;11½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;22;13;.629;—

Milwaukee;23;16;.590;1

St. Louis;22;16;.579;1½

Pittsburgh;17;17;.500;4½

Cincinnati;16;22;.421;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;25;15;.625;—

Arizona;22;16;.579;2

San Diego;21;17;.553;3

Colorado;17;20;.459;6½

San Francisco;16;21;.432;7½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4, 13 innings

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Colorado 12, San Francisco 11

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 0

St. Louis 17, Pittsburgh 4

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 0

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-1), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-2) at Kansas City (Bailey 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-3) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

