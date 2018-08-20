Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;88;38;.698;—

New York;78;46;.629;9

Tampa Bay;64;61;.512;23½

Toronto;56;69;.448;31½

Baltimore;37;88;.296;50½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;72;52;.581;—

Minnesota;59;65;.476;13

Detroit;51;74;.408;21½

Chicago;47;77;.379;25

Kansas City;38;87;.304;34½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;75;50;.600;—

Oakland;75;50;.600;—

Seattle;72;54;.571;3½

Los Angeles;63;63;.500;12½

Texas;56;71;.441;20

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 9, Texas 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Baltimore at Toronto, 11:37 a.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;69;55;.556;—

Philadelphia;68;56;.548;1

Washington;62;63;.496;7½

New York;54;70;.435;15

Miami;50;76;.397;20

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;71;52;.577;—

Milwaukee;70;57;.551;3

St. Louis;69;57;.548;3½

Pittsburgh;63;63;.500;9½

Cincinnati;55;70;.440;17

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;69;56;.552;—

Colorado;68;56;.548;½

Los Angeles;67;59;.532;2½

San Francisco;62;64;.492;7½

San Diego;49;78;.386;21

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Washington (Roark 8-12), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 7-10) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

