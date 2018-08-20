MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;88;38;.698;—
New York;78;46;.629;9
Tampa Bay;64;61;.512;23½
Toronto;56;69;.448;31½
Baltimore;37;88;.296;50½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;72;52;.581;—
Minnesota;59;65;.476;13
Detroit;51;74;.408;21½
Chicago;47;77;.379;25
Kansas City;38;87;.304;34½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;75;50;.600;—
Oakland;75;50;.600;—
Seattle;72;54;.571;3½
Los Angeles;63;63;.500;12½
Texas;56;71;.441;20
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 9, Texas 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Bundy 7-11) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-6), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-2) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Baltimore at Toronto, 11:37 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;69;55;.556;—
Philadelphia;68;56;.548;1
Washington;62;63;.496;7½
New York;54;70;.435;15
Miami;50;76;.397;20
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;71;52;.577;—
Milwaukee;70;57;.551;3
St. Louis;69;57;.548;3½
Pittsburgh;63;63;.500;9½
Cincinnati;55;70;.440;17
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;69;56;.552;—
Colorado;68;56;.548;½
Los Angeles;67;59;.532;2½
San Francisco;62;64;.492;7½
San Diego;49;78;.386;21
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 13 innings
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Washington (Roark 8-12), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-10), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 7-10) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at Arizona (Corbin 10-4), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
