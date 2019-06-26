MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;52;28;.650;—
Tampa Bay;45;35;.563;7
Boston;44;38;.537;9
Toronto;29;52;.358;23½
Baltimore;22;58;.275;30
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;52;27;.658;—
Cleveland;44;36;.550;8½
Chicago;37;41;.474;14½
Detroit;26;49;.347;24
Kansas City;28;53;.346;25
WEST DIVISION
Houston;50;31;.617;—
Texas;44;36;.550;5½
Oakland;43;38;.531;7
Los Angeles;41;40;.506;9
Seattle;37;47;.440;14½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Texas 4, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;48;33;.593;—
Philadelphia;42;38;.525;5
Washington;39;40;.494;7½
New York;37;44;.457;10½
Miami;30;48;.385;16
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;43;37;.537;—
Milwaukee;42;38;.525;1½
St. Louis;40;39;.506;3
Pittsburgh;37;41;.474;5½
Cincinnati;36;42;.462;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;55;27;.671;—
Colorado;42;38;.525;12
Arizona;41;41;.500;14
San Diego;40;40;.500;14
San Francisco;34;45;.430;19½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Miami 5
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 8:45 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
