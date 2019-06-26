Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;52;28;.650;—

Tampa Bay;45;35;.563;7

Boston;44;38;.537;9

Toronto;29;52;.358;23½

Baltimore;22;58;.275;30

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;52;27;.658;—

Cleveland;44;36;.550;8½

Chicago;37;41;.474;14½

Detroit;26;49;.347;24

Kansas City;28;53;.346;25

WEST DIVISION

Houston;50;31;.617;—

Texas;44;36;.550;5½

Oakland;43;38;.531;7

Los Angeles;41;40;.506;9

Seattle;37;47;.440;14½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;48;33;.593;—

Philadelphia;42;38;.525;5

Washington;39;40;.494;7½

New York;37;44;.457;10½

Miami;30;48;.385;16

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;43;37;.537;—

Milwaukee;42;38;.525;1½

St. Louis;40;39;.506;3

Pittsburgh;37;41;.474;5½

Cincinnati;36;42;.462;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;55;27;.671;—

Colorado;42;38;.525;12

Arizona;41;41;.500;14

San Diego;40;40;.500;14

San Francisco;34;45;.430;19½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Washington 7, Miami 5

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 8:45 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments