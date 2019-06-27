MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;52;28;.650;—
Tampa Bay;46;35;.568;6½
Boston;44;38;.537;9
Toronto;29;52;.358;23½
Baltimore;22;58;.275;30
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;52;28;.650;—
Cleveland;44;36;.550;8
Chicago;37;41;.474;14
Kansas City;28;53;.346;24½
Detroit;26;50;.342;24
WEST DIVISION
Houston;50;32;.610;—
Texas;45;36;.556;4½
Oakland;43;39;.524;7
Los Angeles;42;40;.512;8
Seattle;37;48;.435;14½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings
Texas 3, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 3:12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;48;34;.585;—
Philadelphia;43;38;.531;4½
Washington;40;40;.500;7
New York;37;45;.451;11
Miami;30;49;.380;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;44;37;.543;—
Milwaukee;43;38;.531;1
St. Louis;40;39;.506;3
Pittsburgh;38;41;.481;5
Cincinnati;36;42;.462;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;56;27;.675;—
Colorado;42;39;.519;13
Arizona;42;41;.506;14
San Diego;40;40;.500;14½
San Francisco;34;46;.425;20½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7
Washington 8, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8
Arizona 5, San Francisco 1
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.