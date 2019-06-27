Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;52;28;.650;—

Tampa Bay;46;35;.568;6½

Boston;44;38;.537;9

Toronto;29;52;.358;23½

Baltimore;22;58;.275;30

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;52;28;.650;—

Cleveland;44;36;.550;8

Chicago;37;41;.474;14

Kansas City;28;53;.346;24½

Detroit;26;50;.342;24

WEST DIVISION

Houston;50;32;.610;—

Texas;45;36;.556;4½

Oakland;43;39;.524;7

Los Angeles;42;40;.512;8

Seattle;37;48;.435;14½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings

Texas 3, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 3:12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;48;34;.585;—

Philadelphia;43;38;.531;4½

Washington;40;40;.500;7

New York;37;45;.451;11

Miami;30;49;.380;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;44;37;.543;—

Milwaukee;43;38;.531;1

St. Louis;40;39;.506;3

Pittsburgh;38;41;.481;5

Cincinnati;36;42;.462;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;56;27;.675;—

Colorado;42;39;.519;13

Arizona;42;41;.506;14

San Diego;40;40;.500;14½

San Francisco;34;46;.425;20½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 7

Washington 8, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 8

Arizona 5, San Francisco 1

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Soroka 8-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-4) at Miami (Hernandez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-3) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-7) at San Francisco (Anderson 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

