MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;16;8;.667;—
New York;13;10;.565;2½
Toronto;11;13;.458;5
Boston;9;15;.375;7
Baltimore;9;16;.360;7½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;13;8;.619;—
Cleveland;12;10;.545;1½
Detroit;12;10;.545;1½
Chicago;9;13;.409;4½
Kansas City;7;17;.292;7½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;16;10;.615;—
Houston;14;9;.609;½
Texas;12;10;.545;2
Oakland;13;13;.500;3
Los Angeles;9;15;.375;6
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 7, Toronto 6
Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Houston 10, Minnesota 4
San Diego 6, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 11, Texas 5
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 2:37 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;13;10;.565;—
Philadelphia;12;11;.522;1
Atlanta;11;11;.500;1½
Washington;11;11;.500;1½
Miami;7;16;.304;6
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;14;9;.609;—
Pittsburgh;12;9;.571;1
Chicago;11;10;.524;2
Milwaukee;13;12;.520;2
Cincinnati;9;13;.409;4½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;15;10;.600;—
Arizona;13;11;.542;1½
San Diego;13;11;.542;1½
Colorado;10;14;.417;4½
San Francisco;10;14;.417;4½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 3, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6
Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 7, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 3
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 12:15 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
