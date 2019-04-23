Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;16;8;.667;—

New York;13;10;.565;2½

Toronto;11;13;.458;5

Boston;9;15;.375;7

Baltimore;9;16;.360;7½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;13;8;.619;—

Cleveland;12;10;.545;1½

Detroit;12;10;.545;1½

Chicago;9;13;.409;4½

Kansas City;7;17;.292;7½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;16;10;.615;—

Houston;14;9;.609;½

Texas;12;10;.545;2

Oakland;13;13;.500;3

Los Angeles;9;15;.375;6

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 7, Boston 4, 1st game

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

Detroit 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 10, Minnesota 4

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 11, Texas 5

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-2) at Oakland (Brooks 2-2), 2:37 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 1-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;13;10;.565;—

Philadelphia;12;11;.522;1

Atlanta;11;11;.500;1½

Washington;11;11;.500;1½

Miami;7;16;.304;6

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;14;9;.609;—

Pittsburgh;12;9;.571;1

Chicago;11;10;.524;2

Milwaukee;13;12;.520;2

Cincinnati;9;13;.409;4½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;—

Arizona;13;11;.542;1½

San Diego;13;11;.542;1½

Colorado;10;14;.417;4½

San Francisco;10;14;.417;4½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 3, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Atlanta 6

Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 7, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 3

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-2), 12:15 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 0-1), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-2) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

