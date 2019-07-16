MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;60;33;.645;—
Tampa Bay;56;41;.577;6
Boston;51;44;.537;10
Toronto;36;60;.375;25½
Baltimore;28;66;.298;32½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;58;35;.624;—
Cleveland;53;40;.570;5
Chicago;42;49;.462;15
Kansas City;34;62;.354;25½
Detroit;29;61;.322;27½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;59;36;.621;—
Oakland;54;41;.568;5
Texas;50;45;.526;9
Los Angeles;49;46;.516;10
Seattle;39;59;.398;21½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Arizona 9, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 9, Seattle 2
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Bailey 7-6), 2:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Toronto at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;58;38;.604;—
Washington;50;43;.538;6½
Philadelphia;49;46;.516;8½
New York;43;51;.457;14
Miami;35;57;.380;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;51;44;.537;—
Milwaukee;49;47;.510;2½
St. Louis;47;46;.505;3
Pittsburgh;45;49;.479;5½
Cincinnati;43;49;.467;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;63;34;.649;—
Arizona;48;47;.505;14
Colorado;46;49;.484;16
San Francisco;46;49;.484;16
San Diego;45;49;.479;16½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Miami 12, San Diego 7
Arizona 9, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
San Diego at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.