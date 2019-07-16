Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;60;33;.645;—

Tampa Bay;56;41;.577;6

Boston;51;44;.537;10

Toronto;36;60;.375;25½

Baltimore;28;66;.298;32½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;58;35;.624;—

Cleveland;53;40;.570;5

Chicago;42;49;.462;15

Kansas City;34;62;.354;25½

Detroit;29;61;.322;27½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;59;36;.621;—

Oakland;54;41;.568;5

Texas;50;45;.526;9

Los Angeles;49;46;.516;10

Seattle;39;59;.398;21½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Arizona 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 9, Seattle 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Bailey 7-6), 2:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 11-2), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-13) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;58;38;.604;—

Washington;50;43;.538;6½

Philadelphia;49;46;.516;8½

New York;43;51;.457;14

Miami;35;57;.380;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;51;44;.537;—

Milwaukee;49;47;.510;2½

St. Louis;47;46;.505;3

Pittsburgh;45;49;.479;5½

Cincinnati;43;49;.467;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;63;34;.649;—

Arizona;48;47;.505;14

Colorado;46;49;.484;16

San Francisco;46;49;.484;16

San Diego;45;49;.479;16½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Arizona 9, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Miami (Richards 3-10), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 7-6) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

San Diego at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

