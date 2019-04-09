Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;9;3;.750;—

Baltimore;5;6;.455;3½

New York;5;6;.455;3½

Toronto;4;8;.333;5

Boston;3;9;.250;6

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;7;3;.700;—

Minnesota;6;3;.667;½

Detroit;7;4;.636;½

Chicago;3;7;.300;4

Kansas City;2;8;.200;5

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;11;2;.846;—

Houston;7;5;.583;3½

Oakland;7;8;.467;5

Los Angeles;5;6;.455;5

Texas;5;6;.455;5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 8, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 13, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, Texas 4

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Oakland at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;7;3;.700;—

Atlanta;7;4;.636;½

New York;6;4;.600;1

Washington;5;5;.500;2

Miami;3;8;.273;4½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—

Pittsburgh;5;4;.556;2

St. Louis;6;5;.545;2

Chicago;3;7;.300;4½

Cincinnati;2;8;.200;5½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;8;4;.667;—

San Diego;7;5;.583;1

Arizona;6;5;.545;1½

San Francisco;4;8;.333;4

Colorado;3;9;.250;5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 14, Miami 0

Washington 10, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta 7, Colorado 1

Arizona 5, Texas 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 2:45 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Miami at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

