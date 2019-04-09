MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;9;3;.750;—
Baltimore;5;6;.455;3½
New York;5;6;.455;3½
Toronto;4;8;.333;5
Boston;3;9;.250;6
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;7;3;.700;—
Minnesota;6;3;.667;½
Detroit;7;4;.636;½
Chicago;3;7;.300;4
Kansas City;2;8;.200;5
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;11;2;.846;—
Houston;7;5;.583;3½
Oakland;7;8;.467;5
Los Angeles;5;6;.455;5
Texas;5;6;.455;5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 13, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8
Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, Texas 4
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Bauer 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-1) at Houston (McHugh 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Oakland at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;7;3;.700;—
Atlanta;7;4;.636;½
New York;6;4;.600;1
Washington;5;5;.500;2
Miami;3;8;.273;4½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—
Pittsburgh;5;4;.556;2
St. Louis;6;5;.545;2
Chicago;3;7;.300;4½
Cincinnati;2;8;.200;5½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;8;4;.667;—
San Diego;7;5;.583;1
Arizona;6;5;.545;1½
San Francisco;4;8;.333;4
Colorado;3;9;.250;5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 14, Miami 0
Washington 10, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 14, N.Y. Mets 8
St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta 7, Colorado 1
Arizona 5, Texas 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 2
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Gausman 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-1), 2:45 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-1) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Miami at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.