Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;13;4;.765;—

New York;7;9;.438;5½

Baltimore;7;11;.389;6½

Toronto;7;11;.389;6½

Boston;6;12;.333;7½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;10;7;.588;—

Minnesota;8;6;.571;½

Detroit;8;8;.500;1½

Chicago;7;9;.438;2½

Kansas City;5;12;.294;5

WEST DIVISION

Houston;12;5;.706;—

Seattle;13;7;.650;½

Texas;9;7;.563;2½

Oakland;10;10;.500;3½

Los Angeles;8;9;.471;4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Oakland 1

Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;10;6;.625;—

New York;10;7;.588;½

Atlanta;9;7;.563;1

Washington;7;8;.467;2½

Miami;4;14;.222;7

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;12;6;.667;—

Pittsburgh;9;6;.600;1½

St. Louis;9;8;.529;2½

Chicago;7;9;.438;4

Cincinnati;5;11;.313;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;11;8;.579;—

San Diego;11;8;.579;—

Arizona;8;9;.471;2

San Francisco;8;10;.444;2½

Colorado;6;12;.333;4½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 14, N.Y. Mets 3

San Francisco 7, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Arizona 9, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

Colorado 8, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 1

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-1), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-1), 6:20 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Atlanta, 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments