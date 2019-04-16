MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;13;4;.765;—
New York;7;9;.438;5½
Baltimore;7;11;.389;6½
Toronto;7;11;.389;6½
Boston;6;12;.333;7½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;10;7;.588;—
Minnesota;8;6;.571;½
Detroit;8;8;.500;1½
Chicago;7;9;.438;2½
Kansas City;5;12;.294;5
WEST DIVISION
Houston;12;5;.706;—
Seattle;13;7;.650;½
Texas;9;7;.563;2½
Oakland;10;10;.500;3½
Los Angeles;8;9;.471;4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, Minnesota 5
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, Oakland 1
Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-2), 5:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2) at Seattle (Swanson 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 1-1) at Oakland (Brooks 2-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;10;6;.625;—
New York;10;7;.588;½
Atlanta;9;7;.563;1
Washington;7;8;.467;2½
Miami;4;14;.222;7
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;12;6;.667;—
Pittsburgh;9;6;.600;1½
St. Louis;9;8;.529;2½
Chicago;7;9;.438;4
Cincinnati;5;11;.313;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;11;8;.579;—
San Diego;11;8;.579;—
Arizona;8;9;.471;2
San Francisco;8;10;.444;2½
Colorado;6;12;.333;4½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 14, N.Y. Mets 3
San Francisco 7, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Arizona 9, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
Colorado 8, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 1
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-1), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-2), 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-0) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-1) at Atlanta (Gausman 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at Atlanta, 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
