MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;68;39;.636;—
Tampa Bay;62;48;.564;7½
Boston;59;50;.541;10
Toronto;43;67;.391;26½
Baltimore;36;71;.336;32
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;66;41;.617;—
Cleveland;63;44;.589;3
Chicago;46;59;.438;19
Kansas City;40;70;.364;27½
Detroit;32;72;.308;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;69;40;.633;—
Oakland;61;48;.560;8
Los Angeles;56;54;.509;13½
Texas;54;54;.500;14½
Seattle;47;64;.423;23
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
Toronto 4, Kansas City 1
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 10, Houston 4
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5
Texas 9, Seattle 7
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 2:37 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;64;45;.587;—
Washington;57;51;.528;6½
Philadelphia;56;51;.523;7
New York;52;55;.486;11
Miami;41;65;.387;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;57;50;.533;—
St. Louis;57;50;.533;—
Milwaukee;57;52;.523;1
Cincinnati;50;56;.472;6½
Pittsburgh;47;61;.435;10½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;71;39;.645;—
San Francisco;55;53;.509;15
Arizona;54;55;.495;16½
San Diego;50;57;.467;19½
Colorado;50;59;.459;20½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 7, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 2:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
