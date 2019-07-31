Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;68;39;.636;—

Tampa Bay;62;48;.564;7½

Boston;59;50;.541;10

Toronto;43;67;.391;26½

Baltimore;36;71;.336;32

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;66;41;.617;—

Cleveland;63;44;.589;3

Chicago;46;59;.438;19

Kansas City;40;70;.364;27½

Detroit;32;72;.308;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;69;40;.633;—

Oakland;61;48;.560;8

Los Angeles;56;54;.509;13½

Texas;54;54;.500;14½

Seattle;47;64;.423;23

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 2:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;64;45;.587;—

Washington;57;51;.528;6½

Philadelphia;56;51;.523;7

New York;52;55;.486;11

Miami;41;65;.387;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;57;50;.533;—

St. Louis;57;50;.533;—

Milwaukee;57;52;.523;1

Cincinnati;50;56;.472;6½

Pittsburgh;47;61;.435;10½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;71;39;.645;—

San Francisco;55;53;.509;15

Arizona;54;55;.495;16½

San Diego;50;57;.467;19½

Colorado;50;59;.459;20½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 2:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

