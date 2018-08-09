MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;81;35;.698;—
New York;72;42;.632;8
Tampa Bay;58;57;.504;22½
Toronto;52;62;.456;28
Baltimore;35;80;.304;45½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;64;50;.561;—
Minnesota;53;61;.465;11
Detroit;47;68;.409;17½
Chicago;41;73;.360;23
Kansas City;35;79;.307;29
WEST DIVISION
Houston;73;43;.629;—
Oakland;68;47;.591;4½
Seattle;66;50;.569;7
Los Angeles;58;58;.500;15
Texas;51;66;.436;22½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 8, Houston 6
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;64;50;.561;—
Atlanta;62;50;.554;1
Washington;59;56;.513;5½
New York;47;65;.420;16
Miami;47;69;.405;18
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;66;48;.579;—
Milwaukee;66;52;.559;2
St. Louis;60;55;.522;6½
Pittsburgh;60;56;.517;7
Cincinnati;50;65;.435;16½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;64;52;.552;—
Los Angeles;64;52;.552;—
Colorado;60;55;.522;3½
San Francisco;57;59;.491;7
San Diego;46;71;.393;18½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 6, Atlanta 3
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
