Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;81;35;.698;—

New York;72;42;.632;8

Tampa Bay;58;57;.504;22½

Toronto;52;62;.456;28

Baltimore;35;80;.304;45½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;64;50;.561;—

Minnesota;53;61;.465;11

Detroit;47;68;.409;17½

Chicago;41;73;.360;23

Kansas City;35;79;.307;29

WEST DIVISION

Houston;73;43;.629;—

Oakland;68;47;.591;4½

Seattle;66;50;.569;7

Los Angeles;58;58;.500;15

Texas;51;66;.436;22½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 8, Houston 6

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;64;50;.561;—

Atlanta;62;50;.554;1

Washington;59;56;.513;5½

New York;47;65;.420;16

Miami;47;69;.405;18

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;66;48;.579;—

Milwaukee;66;52;.559;2

St. Louis;60;55;.522;6½

Pittsburgh;60;56;.517;7

Cincinnati;50;65;.435;16½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;64;52;.552;—

Los Angeles;64;52;.552;—

Colorado;60;55;.522;3½

San Francisco;57;59;.491;7

San Diego;46;71;.393;18½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments