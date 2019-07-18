Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;62;33;.653;—

Tampa Bay;56;43;.566;8

Boston;53;44;.546;10

Toronto;36;62;.367;27½

Baltimore;29;66;.305;33

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;59;36;.621;—

Cleveland;55;40;.579;4

Chicago;42;51;.452;16

Kansas City;36;62;.367;24½

Detroit;29;63;.315;28½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;61;37;.622;—

Oakland;55;42;.567;5½

Texas;50;46;.521;10

Los Angeles;50;48;.510;11

Seattle;39;60;.394;22½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Oakland 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;58;40;.592;—

Washington;51;44;.537;5½

Philadelphia;50;47;.515;7½

New York;44;51;.463;12½

Miami;36;58;.383;20

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;52;44;.542;—

Milwaukee;51;47;.520;2

St. Louis;49;46;.516;2½

Pittsburgh;45;50;.474;6½

Cincinnati;43;51;.457;8

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;64;35;.646;—

Arizona;49;48;.505;14

San Francisco;47;49;.490;15½

Colorado;46;50;.479;16½

San Diego;46;50;.479;16½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4

Washington 13, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

