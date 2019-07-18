MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;62;33;.653;—
Tampa Bay;56;43;.566;8
Boston;53;44;.546;10
Toronto;36;62;.367;27½
Baltimore;29;66;.305;33
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;59;36;.621;—
Cleveland;55;40;.579;4
Chicago;42;51;.452;16
Kansas City;36;62;.367;24½
Detroit;29;63;.315;28½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;61;37;.622;—
Oakland;55;42;.567;5½
Texas;50;46;.521;10
Los Angeles;50;48;.510;11
Seattle;39;60;.394;22½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Oakland 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;58;40;.592;—
Washington;51;44;.537;5½
Philadelphia;50;47;.515;7½
New York;44;51;.463;12½
Miami;36;58;.383;20
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;52;44;.542;—
Milwaukee;51;47;.520;2
St. Louis;49;46;.516;2½
Pittsburgh;45;50;.474;6½
Cincinnati;43;51;.457;8
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;64;35;.646;—
Arizona;49;48;.505;14
San Francisco;47;49;.490;15½
Colorado;46;50;.479;16½
San Diego;46;50;.479;16½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 4
Washington 13, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-1), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-9) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 10-2), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
