MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;60;33;.645;—

Tampa Bay;56;41;.577;6

Boston;52;44;.542;9½

Toronto;36;61;.371;26

Baltimore;29;66;.305;32

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;58;36;.617;—

Cleveland;54;40;.574;4

Chicago;42;50;.457;15

Kansas City;35;62;.361;24½

Detroit;29;62;.319;27½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;60;37;.619;—

Oakland;55;41;.573;4½

Los Angeles;50;47;.515;10

Texas;50;46;.521;9½

Seattle;39;60;.394;22

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

Oakland 10, Seattle 2

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

GAMES TODAY

Toronto (Pannone 2-3) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 12:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 8:07 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;58;39;.598;—

Washington;50;44;.532;6½

Philadelphia;49;46;.516;8

New York;44;51;.463;13

Miami;35;58;.376;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;52;44;.542;—

Milwaukee;50;47;.515;2½

St. Louis;48;46;.511;3

Pittsburgh;45;50;.474;6½

Cincinnati;43;50;.462;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;63;34;.649;—

Arizona;49;47;.510;13½

San Francisco;47;49;.490;15½

San Diego;46;49;.484;16

Colorado;46;50;.479;16½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 11, Colorado 8

Baltimore 9, Washington 2

San Diego 3, Miami 2

Arizona 19, Texas 4

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 8:45 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

