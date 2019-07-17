MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;60;33;.645;—
Tampa Bay;56;41;.577;6
Boston;52;44;.542;9½
Toronto;36;61;.371;26
Baltimore;29;66;.305;32
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;58;36;.617;—
Cleveland;54;40;.574;4
Chicago;42;50;.457;15
Kansas City;35;62;.361;24½
Detroit;29;62;.319;27½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;60;37;.619;—
Oakland;55;41;.573;4½
Los Angeles;50;47;.515;10
Texas;50;46;.521;9½
Seattle;39;60;.394;22
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
Oakland 10, Seattle 2
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
GAMES TODAY
Toronto (Pannone 2-3) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 12:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 8:07 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;58;39;.598;—
Washington;50;44;.532;6½
Philadelphia;49;46;.516;8
New York;44;51;.463;13
Miami;35;58;.376;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;52;44;.542;—
Milwaukee;50;47;.515;2½
St. Louis;48;46;.511;3
Pittsburgh;45;50;.474;6½
Cincinnati;43;50;.462;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;63;34;.649;—
Arizona;49;47;.510;13½
San Francisco;47;49;.490;15½
San Diego;46;49;.484;16
Colorado;46;50;.479;16½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 11, Colorado 8
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Miami (Smith 5-4), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 8-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 11-4) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7), 8:45 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
