MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;84;44;.657;—

Tampa Bay;74;54;.578;10

Boston;67;61;.523;17

Toronto;52;76;.406;32

Baltimore;41;86;.323;42½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;77;50;.606;—

Cleveland;74;53;.583;3

Chicago;57;69;.452;19½

Kansas City;45;82;.354;32

Detroit;38;86;.306;37½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;81;47;.633;—

Oakland;72;54;.572;8

Texas;63;65;.492;18

Los Angeles;63;67;.485;19

Seattle;54;74;.422;27

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Houston 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 8:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;76;52;.594;—

Washington;69;57;.548;6

New York;66;60;.524;9

Philadelphia;66;60;.524;9

Miami;45;80;.360;29½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;68;58;.540;--

St. Louis;67;58;.536;½

Milwaukee;65;62;.512;3½

Cincinnati;60;66;.476;8

Pittsburgh;52;74;.413;16

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;83;44;.654;—

Arizona;64;64;.500;19½

San Francisco;63;64;.496;20

San Diego;59;67;.468;23½

Colorado;58;69;.457;25

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

