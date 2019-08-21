MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;84;44;.657;—
Tampa Bay;74;54;.578;10
Boston;67;61;.523;17
Toronto;52;76;.406;32
Baltimore;41;86;.323;42½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;77;50;.606;—
Cleveland;74;53;.583;3
Chicago;57;69;.452;19½
Kansas City;45;82;.354;32
Detroit;38;86;.306;37½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;81;47;.633;—
Oakland;72;54;.572;8
Texas;63;65;.492;18
Los Angeles;63;67;.485;19
Seattle;54;74;.422;27
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Houston 1
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 8:37 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;76;52;.594;—
Washington;69;57;.548;6
New York;66;60;.524;9
Philadelphia;66;60;.524;9
Miami;45;80;.360;29½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;68;58;.540;--
St. Louis;67;58;.536;½
Milwaukee;65;62;.512;3½
Cincinnati;60;66;.476;8
Pittsburgh;52;74;.413;16
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;83;44;.654;—
Arizona;64;64;.500;19½
San Francisco;63;64;.496;20
San Diego;59;67;.468;23½
Colorado;58;69;.457;25
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
