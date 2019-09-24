Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;102;56;.646;—

Tampa Bay;94;64;.595;8

Boston;82;75;.522;19½

Toronto;64;94;.405;38

Baltimore;52;106;.329;50

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;97;60;.618;—

Cleveland;93;64;.592;4

Chicago;68;88;.436;28½

Kansas City;58;100;.367;39½

Detroit;46;110;.295;50½

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;103;54;.656;—

Oakland;94;63;.599;9

Texas;75;82;.478;28

Los Angeles;71;86;.452;32

Seattle;66;91;.420;37

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings

Boston 12, Texas 10

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;96;62;.608;—

y-Washington;88;69;.561;7½

New York;82;75;.522;13½

Philadelphia;79;78;.503;16½

Miami;55;102;.350;40½

CENTRAL DIVISION

y-St. Louis;90;67;.573;—

Milwaukee;87;70;.554;3

Chicago;82;75;.522;8

Cincinnati;73;84;.465;17

Pittsburgh;66;91;.420;24

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;101;56;.643;—

Arizona;80;77;.510;21

San Francisco;75;81;.481;25½

San Diego;70;87;.446;31

Colorado;67;89;.429;33½

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 6-4, Philadelphia 5-1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

St. Louis at Arizona, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

