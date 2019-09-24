MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;102;56;.646;—
Tampa Bay;94;64;.595;8
Boston;82;75;.522;19½
Toronto;64;94;.405;38
Baltimore;52;106;.329;50
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;97;60;.618;—
Cleveland;93;64;.592;4
Chicago;68;88;.436;28½
Kansas City;58;100;.367;39½
Detroit;46;110;.295;50½
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;103;54;.656;—
Oakland;94;63;.599;9
Texas;75;82;.478;28
Los Angeles;71;86;.452;32
Seattle;66;91;.420;37
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4, 12 innings
Boston 12, Texas 10
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Gibson 13-7) at Detroit (Norris 3-13), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 1-9) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-5), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Texas (Allard 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 17-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;96;62;.608;—
y-Washington;88;69;.561;7½
New York;82;75;.522;13½
Philadelphia;79;78;.503;16½
Miami;55;102;.350;40½
CENTRAL DIVISION
y-St. Louis;90;67;.573;—
Milwaukee;87;70;.554;3
Chicago;82;75;.522;8
Cincinnati;73;84;.465;17
Pittsburgh;66;91;.420;24
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;101;56;.643;—
Arizona;80;77;.510;21
San Francisco;75;81;.481;25½
San Diego;70;87;.446;31
Colorado;67;89;.429;33½
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 6-4, Philadelphia 5-1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
St. Louis at Arizona, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 12-14), 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Agrazal 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-7) at Washington (Sánchez 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 11-12), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
