MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;91;42;.684;—

New York;84;48;.636;6½

Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;20½

Toronto;60;72;.455;30½

Baltimore;39;94;.293;52

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;75;56;.573;—

Minnesota;61;70;.466;14

Detroit;53;79;.402;22½

Chicago;52;80;.394;23½

Kansas City;41;91;.311;34½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;81;51;.614;—

Oakland;80;53;.602;1½

Seattle;74;58;.561;7

Los Angeles;64;69;.481;17½

Texas;58;75;.436;23½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 1:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;74;57;.565;—

Philadelphia;70;62;.530;4½

Washington;67;66;.504;8

New York;58;73;.443;16

Miami;53;80;.398;22

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;77;53;.592;—

St. Louis;74;58;.561;4

Milwaukee;73;60;.549;5½

Pittsburgh;64;68;.485;14

Cincinnati;57;75;.432;21

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;72;60;.545;—

Colorado;72;60;.545;—

Los Angeles;71;61;.538;1

San Francisco;67;67;.500;6

San Diego;51;83;.381;22

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 1, 9½ innings, susp.

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), noon

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 5:35 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

