MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;91;42;.684;—
New York;84;48;.636;6½
Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;20½
Toronto;60;72;.455;30½
Baltimore;39;94;.293;52
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;75;56;.573;—
Minnesota;61;70;.466;14
Detroit;53;79;.402;22½
Chicago;52;80;.394;23½
Kansas City;41;91;.311;34½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;81;51;.614;—
Oakland;80;53;.602;1½
Seattle;74;58;.561;7
Los Angeles;64;69;.481;17½
Texas;58;75;.436;23½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 12, Toronto 5
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 1:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 2:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;74;57;.565;—
Philadelphia;70;62;.530;4½
Washington;67;66;.504;8
New York;58;73;.443;16
Miami;53;80;.398;22
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;77;53;.592;—
St. Louis;74;58;.561;4
Milwaukee;73;60;.549;5½
Pittsburgh;64;68;.485;14
Cincinnati;57;75;.432;21
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;72;60;.545;—
Colorado;72;60;.545;—
Los Angeles;71;61;.538;1
San Francisco;67;67;.500;6
San Diego;51;83;.381;22
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 1, 9½ innings, susp.
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 8, Miami 7
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), noon
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 2:40 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 5:35 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-11) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-9), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 13-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-7) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
