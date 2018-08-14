Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;86;35;.711;—

New York;75;44;.630;10

Tampa Bay;60;59;.504;25

Toronto;54;65;.454;31

Baltimore;36;84;.300;49½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;68;51;.571;—

Minnesota;55;63;.466;12½

Detroit;50;70;.417;18½

Chicago;43;76;.361;25

Kansas City;36;83;.303;32

WEST DIVISION

Houston;73;47;.608;—

Oakland;72;48;.600;1

Seattle;69;52;.570;4½

Los Angeles;61;60;.504;12½

Texas;53;69;.434;21

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;67;51;.568;—

Philadelphia;65;53;.551;2

Washington;60;60;.500;8

New York;50;67;.427;16½

Miami;48;74;.393;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;68;50;.576;—

Milwaukee;68;54;.557;2

St. Louis;65;55;.542;4

Pittsburgh;61;59;.508;8

Cincinnati;52;68;.433;17

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;66;55;.545;—

Colorado;64;55;.538;1

Los Angeles;64;57;.529;2

San Francisco;61;60;.504;5

San Diego;48;74;.393;18½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 10, Miami 6

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 4

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

