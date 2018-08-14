MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;86;35;.711;—
New York;75;44;.630;10
Tampa Bay;60;59;.504;25
Toronto;54;65;.454;31
Baltimore;36;84;.300;49½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;68;51;.571;—
Minnesota;55;63;.466;12½
Detroit;50;70;.417;18½
Chicago;43;76;.361;25
Kansas City;36;83;.303;32
WEST DIVISION
Houston;73;47;.608;—
Oakland;72;48;.600;1
Seattle;69;52;.570;4½
Los Angeles;61;60;.504;12½
Texas;53;69;.434;21
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Smith 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;67;51;.568;—
Philadelphia;65;53;.551;2
Washington;60;60;.500;8
New York;50;67;.427;16½
Miami;48;74;.393;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;68;50;.576;—
Milwaukee;68;54;.557;2
St. Louis;65;55;.542;4
Pittsburgh;61;59;.508;8
Cincinnati;52;68;.433;17
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;66;55;.545;—
Colorado;64;55;.538;1
Los Angeles;64;57;.529;2
San Francisco;61;60;.504;5
San Diego;48;74;.393;18½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 10, Miami 6
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 4
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
