MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;86;47;.647;—

Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9½

Boston;70;62;.530;15½

Toronto;53;80;.398;33

Baltimore;43;88;.328;42

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;79;51;.608;—

Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½

Chicago;60;70;.462;19

Kansas City;46;86;.348;34

Detroit;39;89;.305;39

WEST DIVISION

Houston;85;47;.644;—

Oakland;75;55;.577;9

Texas;64;68;.485;21

Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½

Seattle;56;76;.424;29

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;80;53;.602;—

Washington;73;57;.562;5½

Philadelphia;68;62;.523;10½

New York;67;63;.515;11½

Miami;47;83;.362;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;72;58;.554;--

Chicago;69;61;.531;3

Milwaukee;67;64;.511;5½

Cincinnati;61;69;.469;11

Pittsburgh;55;76;.420;17½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;86;47;.648;—

San Francisco;65;65;.500;19½

Arizona;65;66;.496;20

San Diego;61;69;.469;23½

Colorado;59;73;.447;26½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

