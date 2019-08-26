MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;86;47;.647;—
Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9½
Boston;70;62;.530;15½
Toronto;53;80;.398;33
Baltimore;43;88;.328;42
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;79;51;.608;—
Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½
Chicago;60;70;.462;19
Kansas City;46;86;.348;34
Detroit;39;89;.305;39
WEST DIVISION
Houston;85;47;.644;—
Oakland;75;55;.577;9
Texas;64;68;.485;21
Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½
Seattle;56;76;.424;29
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland 19, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;80;53;.602;—
Washington;73;57;.562;5½
Philadelphia;68;62;.523;10½
New York;67;63;.515;11½
Miami;47;83;.362;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;72;58;.554;--
Chicago;69;61;.531;3
Milwaukee;67;64;.511;5½
Cincinnati;61;69;.469;11
Pittsburgh;55;76;.420;17½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;86;47;.648;—
San Francisco;65;65;.500;19½
Arizona;65;66;.496;20
San Diego;61;69;.469;23½
Colorado;59;73;.447;26½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
