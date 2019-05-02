Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;20;11;.645;—

New York;17;13;.567;2½

Toronto;14;17;.452;6

Boston;14;18;.438;6½

Baltimore;11;21;.344;9½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;19;10;.655;—

Cleveland;16;13;.552;3

Chicago;14;15;.483;5

Detroit;13;15;.464;5½

Kansas City;11;21;.344;9½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;18;14;.563;—

Seattle;18;15;.545;½

Texas;14;15;.483;2½

Los Angeles;15;17;.469;3

Oakland;14;19;.424;4½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 2

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Gibson 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-0) at Baltimore (Straily 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-3) at Texas (Minor 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;17;13;.567;—

New York;16;15;.516;1½

Atlanta;15;16;.484;2½

Washington;13;17;.433;4

Miami;9;21;.300;8

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;20;11;.645;—

Chicago;16;12;.571;2½

Milwaukee;17;16;.515;4

Pittsburgh;14;14;.500;4½

Cincinnati;13;18;.419;7

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;20;13;.606;—

Arizona;18;13;.581;1

San Diego;18;14;.563;1½

Colorado;15;17;.469;4½

San Francisco;13;18;.419;6

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego 11, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6

Washington 2, St. Louis 1

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 1:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

