MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;20;11;.645;—
New York;17;13;.567;2½
Toronto;14;17;.452;6
Boston;14;18;.438;6½
Baltimore;11;21;.344;9½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;19;10;.655;—
Cleveland;16;13;.552;3
Chicago;14;15;.483;5
Detroit;13;15;.464;5½
Kansas City;11;21;.344;9½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;18;14;.563;—
Seattle;18;15;.545;½
Texas;14;15;.483;2½
Los Angeles;15;17;.469;3
Oakland;14;19;.424;4½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 2
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Gibson 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-0) at Baltimore (Straily 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-3) at Texas (Minor 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;17;13;.567;—
New York;16;15;.516;1½
Atlanta;15;16;.484;2½
Washington;13;17;.433;4
Miami;9;21;.300;8
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;20;11;.645;—
Chicago;16;12;.571;2½
Milwaukee;17;16;.515;4
Pittsburgh;14;14;.500;4½
Cincinnati;13;18;.419;7
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;20;13;.606;—
Arizona;18;13;.581;1
San Diego;18;14;.563;1½
Colorado;15;17;.469;4½
San Francisco;13;18;.419;6
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
San Diego 11, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 1, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 11, Milwaukee 6
Washington 2, St. Louis 1
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-4), 1:20 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 1-2) at Miami (Urena 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-1) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0) at San Diego (Lauer 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
