MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;26;15;.634;—
New York;26;16;.619;½
Boston;23;20;.535;4
Toronto;17;25;.405;9½
Baltimore;14;28;.333;12½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;27;15;.643;—
Cleveland;22;19;.537;4½
Chicago;19;22;.463;7½
Detroit;18;23;.439;8½
Kansas City;15;28;.349;12½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;29;15;.659;—
Seattle;22;23;.489;7½
Los Angeles;20;23;.465;8½
Texas;18;22;.450;9
Oakland;19;25;.432;10
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Texas 6, Kansas City 1
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Bassitt 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-3), 12:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-3) at Seattle (Swanson 1-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;24;18;.571;—
Atlanta;22;21;.512;2½
New York;20;21;.488;3½
Washington;17;25;.405;7
Miami;10;31;.244;13½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;25;15;.625;—
Milwaukee;26;19;.578;1½
St. Louis;23;20;.535;3½
Pittsburgh;21;19;.525;4
Cincinnati;19;24;.442;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;29;16;.644;—
Arizona;24;20;.545;4½
San Diego;22;21;.512;6
Colorado;20;22;.476;7½
San Francisco;18;24;.429;9½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Davies 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-3), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-6), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-4), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
