Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;26;15;.634;—

New York;26;16;.619;½

Boston;23;20;.535;4

Toronto;17;25;.405;9½

Baltimore;14;28;.333;12½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;27;15;.643;—

Cleveland;22;19;.537;4½

Chicago;19;22;.463;7½

Detroit;18;23;.439;8½

Kansas City;15;28;.349;12½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;29;15;.659;—

Seattle;22;23;.489;7½

Los Angeles;20;23;.465;8½

Texas;18;22;.450;9

Oakland;19;25;.432;10

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 1

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Bassitt 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 4-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-3), 12:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Straily 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-2), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-3) at Seattle (Swanson 1-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;24;18;.571;—

Atlanta;22;21;.512;2½

New York;20;21;.488;3½

Washington;17;25;.405;7

Miami;10;31;.244;13½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;25;15;.625;—

Milwaukee;26;19;.578;1½

St. Louis;23;20;.535;3½

Pittsburgh;21;19;.525;4

Cincinnati;19;24;.442;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;29;16;.644;—

Arizona;24;20;.545;4½

San Diego;22;21;.512;6

Colorado;20;22;.476;7½

San Francisco;18;24;.429;9½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Davies 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-3), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-6), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-1), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-4), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments