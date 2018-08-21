Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;88;39;.693;—

New York;79;46;.632;8

Tampa Bay;65;61;.516;22½

Toronto;57;69;.452;30½

Baltimore;37;89;.294;50½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;73;52;.584;—

Minnesota;60;65;.480;13

Detroit;52;74;.413;21½

Chicago;47;78;.376;26

Kansas City;38;88;.302;35½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;76;50;.603;—

Oakland;76;50;.603;—

Seattle;72;55;.567;4½

Los Angeles;63;64;.496;13½

Texas;56;72;.438;21

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 6, Texas 0

Houston 3, Seattle 2

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 11:37 a.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;70;55;.560;—

Philadelphia;68;57;.544;2

Washington;63;63;.500;7½

New York;55;70;.440;15

Miami;50;77;.394;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;71;53;.573;—

St. Louis;70;57;.551;2½

Milwaukee;70;58;.547;3

Pittsburgh;63;64;.496;9½

Cincinnati;56;70;.444;16

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;70;56;.556;—

Colorado;68;57;.544;1½

Los Angeles;67;60;.528;3½

San Francisco;62;65;.488;8½

San Diego;50;78;.391;21

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 10, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

