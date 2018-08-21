MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;88;39;.693;—
New York;79;46;.632;8
Tampa Bay;65;61;.516;22½
Toronto;57;69;.452;30½
Baltimore;37;89;.294;50½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;73;52;.584;—
Minnesota;60;65;.480;13
Detroit;52;74;.413;21½
Chicago;47;78;.376;26
Kansas City;38;88;.302;35½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;76;50;.603;—
Oakland;76;50;.603;—
Seattle;72;55;.567;4½
Los Angeles;63;64;.496;13½
Texas;56;72;.438;21
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, Seattle 2
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 11:37 a.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;70;55;.560;—
Philadelphia;68;57;.544;2
Washington;63;63;.500;7½
New York;55;70;.440;15
Miami;50;77;.394;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;71;53;.573;—
St. Louis;70;57;.551;2½
Milwaukee;70;58;.547;3
Pittsburgh;63;64;.496;9½
Cincinnati;56;70;.444;16
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;70;56;.556;—
Colorado;68;57;.544;1½
Los Angeles;67;60;.528;3½
San Francisco;62;65;.488;8½
San Diego;50;78;.391;21
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 10, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 7
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-9), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-4) at Washington (Strasburg 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Nix 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
