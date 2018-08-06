MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;79;34;.699;—
New York;69;42;.622;9
Tampa Bay;56;56;.500;22½
Toronto;51;60;.459;27
Baltimore;34;78;.304;44½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;62;49;.559;—
Minnesota;52;59;.468;10
Detroit;47;66;.416;16
Chicago;41;71;.366;21½
Kansas City;34;78;.304;28½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;72;42;.632;—
Oakland;67;46;.593;4½
Seattle;65;48;.575;6½
Los Angeles;56;58;.491;16
Texas;49;65;.430;23
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 2:45 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 9:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Seattle at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;63;48;.568;—
Atlanta;60;48;.556;1½
Washington;57;54;.514;6
New York;46;64;.418;16½
Miami;47;67;.412;17½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;65;47;.580;—
Milwaukee;65;50;.565;1½
St. Louis;58;55;.513;7½
Pittsburgh;57;56;.504;8½
Cincinnati;49;64;.434;16½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;62;51;.549;—
Los Angeles;62;51;.549;—
Colorado;60;52;.536;1½
San Francisco;57;57;.500;5½
San Diego;44;70;.386;18½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia at Arizona, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 2:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.