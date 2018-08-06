Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;79;34;.699;—

New York;69;42;.622;9

Tampa Bay;56;56;.500;22½

Toronto;51;60;.459;27

Baltimore;34;78;.304;44½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;62;49;.559;—

Minnesota;52;59;.468;10

Detroit;47;66;.416;16

Chicago;41;71;.366;21½

Kansas City;34;78;.304;28½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;72;42;.632;—

Oakland;67;46;.593;4½

Seattle;65;48;.575;6½

Los Angeles;56;58;.491;16

Texas;49;65;.430;23

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 2:45 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 9:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Seattle at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;63;48;.568;—

Atlanta;60;48;.556;1½

Washington;57;54;.514;6

New York;46;64;.418;16½

Miami;47;67;.412;17½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;65;47;.580;—

Milwaukee;65;50;.565;1½

St. Louis;58;55;.513;7½

Pittsburgh;57;56;.504;8½

Cincinnati;49;64;.434;16½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;62;51;.549;—

Los Angeles;62;51;.549;—

Colorado;60;52;.536;1½

San Francisco;57;57;.500;5½

San Diego;44;70;.386;18½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia at Arizona, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

