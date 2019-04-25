Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;16;9;.640;—

New York;14;11;.560;2

Toronto;11;14;.440;5

Boston;11;15;.423;5½

Baltimore;10;16;.385;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;13;9;.591;—

Cleveland;14;10;.583;—

Detroit;12;12;.500;2

Chicago;9;14;.391;4½

Kansas City;8;17;.320;6½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;15;10;.600;—

Seattle;16;11;.593;—

Texas;12;11;.522;2

Oakland;14;13;.519;2

Los Angeles;10;16;.385;5½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 7, Detroit 3

Cleveland 2, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Texas at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-3), 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Miller 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;13;11;.542;—

Philadelphia;13;12;.520;½

Atlanta;12;12;.500;1

Washington;11;12;.478;1½

Miami;8;17;.320;5½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;15;9;.625;—

Chicago;12;11;.522;2½

Pittsburgh;12;11;.522;2½

Milwaukee;13;13;.500;3

Cincinnati;10;14;.417;5

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;16;11;.593;—

Arizona;15;11;.577;½

San Diego;14;11;.560;1

Colorado;11;14;.440;4

San Francisco;11;14;.440;4

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Urena 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

