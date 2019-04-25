MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;16;9;.640;—
New York;14;11;.560;2
Toronto;11;14;.440;5
Boston;11;15;.423;5½
Baltimore;10;16;.385;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;13;9;.591;—
Cleveland;14;10;.583;—
Detroit;12;12;.500;2
Chicago;9;14;.391;4½
Kansas City;8;17;.320;6½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;15;10;.600;—
Seattle;16;11;.593;—
Texas;12;11;.522;2
Oakland;14;13;.519;2
Los Angeles;10;16;.385;5½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 7, Detroit 3
Cleveland 2, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Texas at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Fiers 2-2) at Toronto (Stroman 1-3), 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Boston (Price 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 2-2) at Houston (McHugh 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Miller 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;13;11;.542;—
Philadelphia;13;12;.520;½
Atlanta;12;12;.500;1
Washington;11;12;.478;1½
Miami;8;17;.320;5½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;15;9;.625;—
Chicago;12;11;.522;2½
Pittsburgh;12;11;.522;2½
Milwaukee;13;13;.500;3
Cincinnati;10;14;.417;5
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;16;11;.593;—
Arizona;15;11;.577;½
San Diego;14;11;.560;1
Colorado;11;14;.440;4
San Francisco;11;14;.440;4
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Urena 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-3), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
