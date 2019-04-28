Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;18;9;.667;—

New York;17;11;.607;1½

Toronto;14;14;.500;4½

Boston;11;17;.393;7½

Baltimore;10;19;.345;9

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;16;9;.640;—

Cleveland;15;12;.556;2

Detroit;12;14;.462;4½

Chicago;11;14;.440;5

Kansas City;9;19;.321;8½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;17;11;.607;—

Seattle;18;13;.581;½

Texas;14;13;.519;2½

Oakland;14;16;.467;4

Los Angeles;12;17;.414;5½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Texas 15, Seattle 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5

Texas 14, Seattle 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 1

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2), 76:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;16;12;.571;—

New York;14;13;.519;1½

Atlanta;13;14;.481;2½

Washington;12;14;.462;3

Miami;8;20;.286;8

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;17;10;.630;—

Chicago;14;12;.538;2½

Milwaukee;15;14;.517;3

Pittsburgh;12;14;.462;4½

Cincinnati;11;16;.407;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;19;11;.633;—

San Diego;16;12;.571;2

Arizona;16;13;.552;2½

Colorado;13;15;.464;5

San Francisco;11;17;.393;7

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 3, Pittsburgh 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

Washington 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 6

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Wacha 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-2) at Atlanta (Soroka 1-1), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1), 8:45 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

