MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;18;9;.667;—
New York;17;11;.607;1½
Toronto;14;14;.500;4½
Boston;11;17;.393;7½
Baltimore;10;19;.345;9
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;16;9;.640;—
Cleveland;15;12;.556;2
Detroit;12;14;.462;4½
Chicago;11;14;.440;5
Kansas City;9;19;.321;8½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;17;11;.607;—
Seattle;18;13;.581;½
Texas;14;13;.519;2½
Oakland;14;16;.467;4
Los Angeles;12;17;.414;5½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Texas 15, Seattle 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5
Texas 14, Seattle 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 1
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2), 76:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;16;12;.571;—
New York;14;13;.519;1½
Atlanta;13;14;.481;2½
Washington;12;14;.462;3
Miami;8;20;.286;8
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;17;10;.630;—
Chicago;14;12;.538;2½
Milwaukee;15;14;.517;3
Pittsburgh;12;14;.462;4½
Cincinnati;11;16;.407;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;19;11;.633;—
San Diego;16;12;.571;2
Arizona;16;13;.552;2½
Colorado;13;15;.464;5
San Francisco;11;17;.393;7
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 3, Pittsburgh 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 8, Colorado 7
Washington 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 5, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 6
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Wacha 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 2-2) at Atlanta (Soroka 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1), 8:45 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
