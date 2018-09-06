Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;97;44;.688;—

New York;87;53;.621;9½

Tampa Bay;75;64;.540;21

Toronto;63;77;.450;33½

Baltimore;41;99;.293;55½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;80;60;.571;—

Minnesota;63;76;.453;16½

Detroit;57;83;.407;23

Chicago;56;84;.400;24

Kansas City;46;93;.331;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;87;53;.621;—

Oakland;84;57;.596;3½

Seattle;78;62;.557;9

Los Angeles;68;72;.486;19

Texas;61;79;.436;26

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;87;53;.621;—

Oakland;84;57;.596;—

Seattle;78;62;.557;5½

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;77;63;.550;—

Philadelphia;73;66;.525;3½

Washington;69;72;.489;8½

New York;63;76;.453;13½

Miami;56;84;.400;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;83;57;.593;—

Milwaukee;79;62;.560;4½

St. Louis;78;62;.557;5

Pittsburgh;69;71;.493;14

Cincinnati;59;82;.418;24½

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;77;62;.554;—

Los Angeles;76;64;.543;1½

Arizona;75;65;.536;2½

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

San Francisco;68;73;.482;10

San Diego;56;86;.394;22½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;79;62;.560;—

St. Louis;78;62;.557;—

Los Angeles;76;64;.543;2

Arizona;75;65;.536;3

Philadelphia;73;66;.525;4½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 8:40 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments