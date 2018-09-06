MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;97;44;.688;—
New York;87;53;.621;9½
Tampa Bay;75;64;.540;21
Toronto;63;77;.450;33½
Baltimore;41;99;.293;55½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;80;60;.571;—
Minnesota;63;76;.453;16½
Detroit;57;83;.407;23
Chicago;56;84;.400;24
Kansas City;46;93;.331;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;87;53;.621;—
Oakland;84;57;.596;3½
Seattle;78;62;.557;9
Los Angeles;68;72;.486;19
Texas;61;79;.436;26
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;87;53;.621;—
Oakland;84;57;.596;—
Seattle;78;62;.557;5½
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Cleveland 9, Toronto 4
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Toronto (Estrada 7-11), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Snell 17-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-3) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-5) at Seattle (Paxton 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;77;63;.550;—
Philadelphia;73;66;.525;3½
Washington;69;72;.489;8½
New York;63;76;.453;13½
Miami;56;84;.400;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;83;57;.593;—
Milwaukee;79;62;.560;4½
St. Louis;78;62;.557;5
Pittsburgh;69;71;.493;14
Cincinnati;59;82;.418;24½
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;77;62;.554;—
Los Angeles;76;64;.543;1½
Arizona;75;65;.536;2½
San Francisco;68;73;.482;10
San Diego;56;86;.394;22½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;79;62;.560;—
St. Louis;78;62;.557;—
Los Angeles;76;64;.543;2
Arizona;75;65;.536;3
Philadelphia;73;66;.525;4½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Kennedy 1-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 15-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 9-9) at Arizona (Corbin 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
