MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;93;42;.689;—
New York;84;50;.627;8½
Tampa Bay;71;62;.534;21
Toronto;60;73;.451;32
Baltimore;40;94;.299;52½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;76;57;.571;—
Minnesota;62;71;.466;14
Detroit;54;80;.403;22½
Chicago;53;81;.396;23½
Kansas City;42;91;.316;34
WEST DIVISION
Houston;82;52;.612;—
Oakland;80;55;.593;2½
Seattle;75;59;.560;7
Los Angeles;65;69;.485;17
Texas;58;76;.433;24
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 1
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 8:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;74;59;.556;—
Philadelphia;71;62;.534;3
Washington;67;67;.500;7½
New York;59;74;.444;15
Miami;53;81;.396;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;79;54;.594;—
St. Louis;75;59;.560;4½
Milwaukee;75;60;.556;5
Pittsburgh;65;69;.485;14½
Cincinnati;57;77;.425;22½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;74;60;.552;—
Colorado;72;61;.541;1½
Los Angeles;72;62;.537;2
San Francisco;67;68;.496;7½
San Diego;53;83;.390;22
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
