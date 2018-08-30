Subscribe for 33¢ / day
American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;93;42;.689;—

New York;84;50;.627;8½

Tampa Bay;71;62;.534;21

Toronto;60;73;.451;32

Baltimore;40;94;.299;52½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;76;57;.571;—

Minnesota;62;71;.466;14

Detroit;54;80;.403;22½

Chicago;53;81;.396;23½

Kansas City;42;91;.316;34

WEST DIVISION

Houston;82;52;.612;—

Oakland;80;55;.593;2½

Seattle;75;59;.560;7

Los Angeles;65;69;.485;17

Texas;58;76;.433;24

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;74;59;.556;—

Philadelphia;71;62;.534;3

Washington;67;67;.500;7½

New York;59;74;.444;15

Miami;53;81;.396;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;79;54;.594;—

St. Louis;75;59;.560;4½

Milwaukee;75;60;.556;5

Pittsburgh;65;69;.485;14½

Cincinnati;57;77;.425;22½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;74;60;.552;—

Colorado;72;61;.541;1½

Los Angeles;72;62;.537;2

San Francisco;67;68;.496;7½

San Diego;53;83;.390;22

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Atlanta 4

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 13 innings

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 13-5) at Washington (Roark 8-13), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-12) at St. Louis (Gomber 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 13-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-4) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 5-9), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

