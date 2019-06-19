Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;46;27;.630;—

Tampa Bay;43;31;.581;3½

Boston;41;35;.539;6½

Toronto;26;48;.351;20½

Baltimore;21;53;.284;25½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;48;25;.658;—

Cleveland;39;34;.534;9

Chicago;35;37;.486;12½

Detroit;26;44;.371;20½

Kansas City;25;49;.338;23½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;48;27;.640;—

Texas;39;35;.527;8½

Oakland;39;36;.520;9

Los Angeles;38;37;.507;10

Seattle;32;46;.410;17½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 8, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 4

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 9:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;44;31;.587;—

Philadelphia;39;34;.534;4

Washington;35;38;.479;8

New York;35;39;.473;8½

Miami;26;46;.361;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;40;33;.548;—

Milwaukee;40;34;.541;½

St. Louis;38;35;.521;2

Cincinnati;34;38;.472;5½

Pittsburgh;33;40;.452;7

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;50;25;.667;—

Colorado;39;34;.534;10

Arizona;38;37;.507;12

San Diego;38;37;.507;12

San Francisco;31;41;.431;17½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7

Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

