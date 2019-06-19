MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;46;27;.630;—
Tampa Bay;43;31;.581;3½
Boston;41;35;.539;6½
Toronto;26;48;.351;20½
Baltimore;21;53;.284;25½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;48;25;.658;—
Cleveland;39;34;.534;9
Chicago;35;37;.486;12½
Detroit;26;44;.371;20½
Kansas City;25;49;.338;23½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;48;27;.640;—
Texas;39;35;.527;8½
Oakland;39;36;.520;9
Los Angeles;38;37;.507;10
Seattle;32;46;.410;17½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 8, Baltimore 3
Seattle 8, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
L.A. Angels 11, Toronto 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Boston 9, Minnesota 4
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Green 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1) at Toronto (Richard 0-3), 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-2) at Kansas City (Sparkman 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-2), 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;44;31;.587;—
Philadelphia;39;34;.534;4
Washington;35;38;.479;8
New York;35;39;.473;8½
Miami;26;46;.361;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;40;33;.548;—
Milwaukee;40;34;.541;½
St. Louis;38;35;.521;2
Cincinnati;34;38;.472;5½
Pittsburgh;33;40;.452;7
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;50;25;.667;—
Colorado;39;34;.534;10
Arizona;38;37;.507;12
San Diego;38;37;.507;12
San Francisco;31;41;.431;17½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Washington 6, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 7
Washington 2, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
St. Louis 2, Miami 1, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 2
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 5-4), 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-1) at Washington (Strasburg 7-4), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lockett 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 4-6) at Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
