MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;31;17;.646;—

Tampa Bay;28;18;.609;2

Boston;26;23;.531;5½

Toronto;20;29;.408;11½

Baltimore;15;34;.306;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;32;16;.667;—

Cleveland;25;23;.521;7

Chicago;22;26;.458;10

Detroit;18;28;.391;13

Kansas City;17;32;.347;15½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;33;17;.660;—

Texas;24;23;.511;7½

Oakland;25;25;.500;8

Los Angeles;22;26;.458;10

Seattle;23;29;.442;11

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Texas 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings

Miami 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Weber 0-0) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 11:37 a.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

San Diego at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;28;21;.571;—

Atlanta;27;23;.540;1½

New York;23;25;.479;4½

Washington;19;30;.388;9

Miami;15;31;.326;11½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;29;18;.617;—

Milwaukee;29;22;.569;2

Pittsburgh;24;22;.522;4½

St. Louis;25;24;.510;5

Cincinnati;22;27;.449;8

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;32;18;.640;—

San Diego;26;24;.520;6

Arizona;25;25;.500;7

Colorado;22;25;.468;8½

San Francisco;21;27;.438;10

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 11:10 a.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 11:35 a.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 2:45 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

 

