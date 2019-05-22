MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;31;17;.646;—
Tampa Bay;28;18;.609;2
Boston;26;23;.531;5½
Toronto;20;29;.408;11½
Baltimore;15;34;.306;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;32;16;.667;—
Cleveland;25;23;.521;7
Chicago;22;26;.458;10
Detroit;18;28;.391;13
Kansas City;17;32;.347;15½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;33;17;.660;—
Texas;24;23;.511;7½
Oakland;25;25;.500;8
Los Angeles;22;26;.458;10
Seattle;23;29;.442;11
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
Texas 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings
Miami 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Weber 0-0) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 11:37 a.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
San Diego at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;28;21;.571;—
Atlanta;27;23;.540;1½
New York;23;25;.479;4½
Washington;19;30;.388;9
Miami;15;31;.326;11½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;29;18;.617;—
Milwaukee;29;22;.569;2
Pittsburgh;24;22;.522;4½
St. Louis;25;24;.510;5
Cincinnati;22;27;.449;8
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;32;18;.640;—
San Diego;26;24;.520;6
Arizona;25;25;.500;7
Colorado;22;25;.468;8½
San Francisco;21;27;.438;10
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 11:10 a.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 11:35 a.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 2:45 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
