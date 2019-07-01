Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;54;28;.659;—

Tampa Bay;49;36;.576;6½

Boston;44;40;.524;11

Toronto;32;53;.376;23½

Baltimore;24;60;.286;31

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;53;30;.639;—

Cleveland;45;38;.542;8

Chicago;39;42;.481;13

Detroit;27;52;.342;24

Kansas City;29;56;.341;25

WEST DIVISION

Houston;53;32;.624;—

Texas;46;38;.548;6½

Oakland;46;39;.541;7

Los Angeles;42;43;.494;11

Seattle;37;51;.420;17½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Toronto 11, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Price 5-2) at Toronto (Thornton 2-5), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 6-6) at Kansas City (Junis 4-7), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;50;35;.588;—

Philadelphia;44;40;.524;5½

Washington;42;41;.506;7

New York;38;47;.447;12

Miami;32;50;.390;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;46;39;.541;—

Chicago;45;40;.529;1

St. Louis;41;41;.500;3½

Pittsburgh;40;43;.482;5

Cincinnati;38;44;.463;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—

Colorado;44;40;.524;12

San Diego;42;42;.500;14

Arizona;43;43;.500;14

San Francisco;37;47;.440;19

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-1), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3),7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 1-3) at San Diego (Strahm 3-6), 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

