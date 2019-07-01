MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;54;28;.659;—
Tampa Bay;49;36;.576;6½
Boston;44;40;.524;11
Toronto;32;53;.376;23½
Baltimore;24;60;.286;31
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;53;30;.639;—
Cleveland;45;38;.542;8
Chicago;39;42;.481;13
Detroit;27;52;.342;24
Kansas City;29;56;.341;25
WEST DIVISION
Houston;53;32;.624;—
Texas;46;38;.548;6½
Oakland;46;39;.541;7
Los Angeles;42;43;.494;11
Seattle;37;51;.420;17½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Price 5-2) at Toronto (Thornton 2-5), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 6-6) at Kansas City (Junis 4-7), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;50;35;.588;—
Philadelphia;44;40;.524;5½
Washington;42;41;.506;7
New York;38;47;.447;12
Miami;32;50;.390;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;46;39;.541;—
Chicago;45;40;.529;1
St. Louis;41;41;.500;3½
Pittsburgh;40;43;.482;5
Cincinnati;38;44;.463;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—
Colorado;44;40;.524;12
San Diego;42;42;.500;14
Arizona;43;43;.500;14
San Francisco;37;47;.440;19
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3),7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 1-3) at San Diego (Strahm 3-6), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
