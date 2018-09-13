MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;101;46;.687;—
New York;90;56;.616;10½
Tampa Bay;80;65;.552;20
Toronto;65;81;.445;35½
Baltimore;42;104;.288;58½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;82;64;.562;—
Minnesota;67;79;.459;15
Detroit;59;87;.404;23
Chicago;57;89;.390;25
Kansas City;50;96;.342;32
WEST DIVISION
Houston;92;54;.630;—
Oakland;89;58;.605;3½
Seattle;80;66;.548;12
Los Angeles;73;74;.497;19½
Texas;62;84;.425;30
z-clinched playoff berth
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;90;56;.616;—
Oakland;89;58;.605;—
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;82;64;.562;—
Philadelphia;74;71;.510;7½
Washington;74;73;.503;8½
New York;68;78;.466;14
Miami;57;89;.390;25
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;85;61;.582;—
Milwaukee;84;63;.571;1½
St. Louis;81;66;.551;4½
Pittsburgh;72;73;.497;12½
Cincinnati;63;84;.429;22½
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;81;65;.555;—
Los Angeles;80;67;.544;1½
Arizona;77;70;.524;4½
San Francisco;68;79;.463;13½
San Diego;59;88;.401;22½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;84;63;.571;—
St. Louis;81;66;.551;—
Los Angeles;80;67;.544;1
Arizona;77;70;.524;4
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
