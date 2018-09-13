Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;101;46;.687;—

New York;90;56;.616;10½

Tampa Bay;80;65;.552;20

Toronto;65;81;.445;35½

Baltimore;42;104;.288;58½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;82;64;.562;—

Minnesota;67;79;.459;15

Detroit;59;87;.404;23

Chicago;57;89;.390;25

Kansas City;50;96;.342;32

WEST DIVISION

Houston;92;54;.630;—

Oakland;89;58;.605;3½

Seattle;80;66;.548;12

Los Angeles;73;74;.497;19½

Texas;62;84;.425;30

z-clinched playoff berth

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;90;56;.616;—

Oakland;89;58;.605;—

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;82;64;.562;—

Philadelphia;74;71;.510;7½

Washington;74;73;.503;8½

New York;68;78;.466;14

Miami;57;89;.390;25

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;85;61;.582;—

Milwaukee;84;63;.571;1½

St. Louis;81;66;.551;4½

Pittsburgh;72;73;.497;12½

Cincinnati;63;84;.429;22½

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;81;65;.555;—

Los Angeles;80;67;.544;1½

Arizona;77;70;.524;4½

San Francisco;68;79;.463;13½

San Diego;59;88;.401;22½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;84;63;.571;—

St. Louis;81;66;.551;—

Los Angeles;80;67;.544;1

Arizona;77;70;.524;4

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 7

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Chen 6-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 17-6) at Atlanta (Gausman 9-10), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-7) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-8) at San Francisco (Stratton 9-9), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

