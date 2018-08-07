MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;80;34;.702;—
New York;70;42;.625;9
Tampa Bay;57;56;.504;22½
Toronto;51;61;.455;28
Baltimore;34;79;.301;45½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;62;50;.554;—
Minnesota;53;59;.473;9
Detroit;47;67;.412;16
Chicago;41;72;.363;21½
Kansas City;34;79;.301;28½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;73;42;.635;—
Oakland;67;47;.588;5½
Seattle;65;49;.570;7½
Los Angeles;57;58;.496;16
Texas;50;65;.435;23
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5
GAMES TODAY
Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;64;49;.566;—
Atlanta;61;49;.555;1½
Washington;58;55;.513;6
New York;46;65;.414;17
Miami;47;68;.409;18
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;66;47;.584;—
Milwaukee;65;51;.560;2½
St. Louis;59;55;.518;7½
Pittsburgh;58;56;.509;8½
Cincinnati;50;64;.439;16½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;63;51;.553;—
Arizona;63;52;.548;½
Colorado;60;53;.531;2½
San Francisco;57;58;.496;6½
San Diego;45;70;.391;18½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 3, Miami 2
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 2:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
