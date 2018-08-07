Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;80;34;.702;—

New York;70;42;.625;9

Tampa Bay;57;56;.504;22½

Toronto;51;61;.455;28

Baltimore;34;79;.301;45½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;62;50;.554;—

Minnesota;53;59;.473;9

Detroit;47;67;.412;16

Chicago;41;72;.363;21½

Kansas City;34;79;.301;28½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;73;42;.635;—

Oakland;67;47;.588;5½

Seattle;65;49;.570;7½

Los Angeles;57;58;.496;16

Texas;50;65;.435;23

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

GAMES TODAY

Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;64;49;.566;—

Atlanta;61;49;.555;1½

Washington;58;55;.513;6

New York;46;65;.414;17

Miami;47;68;.409;18

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;66;47;.584;—

Milwaukee;65;51;.560;2½

St. Louis;59;55;.518;7½

Pittsburgh;58;56;.509;8½

Cincinnati;50;64;.439;16½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;63;51;.553;—

Arizona;63;52;.548;½

Colorado;60;53;.531;2½

San Francisco;57;58;.496;6½

San Diego;45;70;.391;18½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 3, Miami 2

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 2:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments