MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;102;57;.642;—
Tampa Bay;95;64;.597;7
Boston;83;75;.525;18½
Toronto;65;94;.409;37
Baltimore;52;107;.327;50
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Minnesota;98;60;.620;—
Cleveland;93;65;.589;5
Chicago;69;88;.439;28½
Kansas City;58;101;.365;40½
Detroit;46;111;.293;51½
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;104;54;.658;—
Oakland;94;63;.599;9½
Texas;75;83;.475;29
Los Angeles;71;86;.452;32½
Seattle;66;92;.418;38
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 10, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Oakland at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 12:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;97;62;.610;—
y-Washington;89;69;.563;7½
New York;83;75;.525;13½
Philadelphia;79;79;.500;17½
Miami;55;103;.348;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
y-St. Louis;90;69;.566;—
y-Milwaukee;88;70;.557;1½
Chicago;82;76;.519;7½
Cincinnati;73;85;.462;16½
Pittsburgh;67;91;.424;22½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;101;56;.643;—
Arizona;82;77;.516;20
San Francisco;76;82;.482;25½
San Diego;70;87;.446;31
Colorado;68;90;.430;33½
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings
Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 9, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 2:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 2:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
