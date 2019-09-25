Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;102;57;.642;—

Tampa Bay;95;64;.597;7

Boston;83;75;.525;18½

Toronto;65;94;.409;37

Baltimore;52;107;.327;50

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Minnesota;98;60;.620;—

Cleveland;93;65;.589;5

Chicago;69;88;.439;28½

Kansas City;58;101;.365;40½

Detroit;46;111;.293;51½

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;104;54;.658;—

Oakland;94;63;.599;9½

Texas;75;83;.475;29

Los Angeles;71;86;.452;32½

Seattle;66;92;.418;38

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Oakland at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-12), 12:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Minor 13-10), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-10), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Hernández 1-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;97;62;.610;—

y-Washington;89;69;.563;7½

New York;83;75;.525;13½

Philadelphia;79;79;.500;17½

Miami;55;103;.348;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

y-St. Louis;90;69;.566;—

y-Milwaukee;88;70;.557;1½

Chicago;82;76;.519;7½

Cincinnati;73;85;.462;16½

Pittsburgh;67;91;.424;22½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;101;56;.643;—

Arizona;82;77;.516;20

San Francisco;76;82;.482;25½

San Diego;70;87;.446;31

Colorado;68;90;.430;33½

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, 19 innings

Colorado 8, San Francisco 5, 16 innings

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 9, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 3

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-7), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 10-9), 2:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-11) at San Francisco (Beede 5-10), 2:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 7-8) at Washington (Strasburg 17-6), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

