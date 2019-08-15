Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;81;42;.659;—

Tampa Bay;71;51;.582;9½

Boston;64;59;.520;17

Toronto;51;73;.411;30½

Baltimore;39;82;.322;41

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;73;48;.603;—

Cleveland;73;49;.598;½

Chicago;54;66;.450;18½

Kansas City;43;78;.355;30

Detroit;36;82;.305;35½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;78;44;.641;—

Oakland;69;52;.571;8½

Texas;60;61;.496;17½

Los Angeles;60;63;.488;18½

Seattle;50;72;.410;28

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 7, Houston 6

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;72;51;.585;—

Washington;65;55;.542;5½

Philadelphia;63;58;.521;8

New York;62;59;.512;9

Miami;45;75;.375;25½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;64;57;.529;—

St. Louis;63;56;.529;—

Milwaukee;63;58;.521;1

Cincinnati;57;63;.475;6½

Pittsburgh;50;70;.417;13½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;81;42;.659;—

Arizona;61;61;.500;19½

San Francisco;61;61;.500;19½

San Diego;56;64;.467;23½

Colorado;54;67;.446;26

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

