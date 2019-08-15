MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;81;42;.659;—
Tampa Bay;71;51;.582;9½
Boston;64;59;.520;17
Toronto;51;73;.411;30½
Baltimore;39;82;.322;41
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;73;48;.603;—
Cleveland;73;49;.598;½
Chicago;54;66;.450;18½
Kansas City;43;78;.355;30
Detroit;36;82;.305;35½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;78;44;.641;—
Oakland;69;52;.571;8½
Texas;60;61;.496;17½
Los Angeles;60;63;.488;18½
Seattle;50;72;.410;28
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 13, Texas 6
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 7, Houston 6
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;72;51;.585;—
Washington;65;55;.542;5½
Philadelphia;63;58;.521;8
New York;62;59;.512;9
Miami;45;75;.375;25½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;64;57;.529;—
St. Louis;63;56;.529;—
Milwaukee;63;58;.521;1
Cincinnati;57;63;.475;6½
Pittsburgh;50;70;.417;13½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;81;42;.659;—
Arizona;61;61;.500;19½
San Francisco;61;61;.500;19½
San Diego;56;64;.467;23½
Colorado;54;67;.446;26
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Arizona 0
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.