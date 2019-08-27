Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;87;47;.651;—

Tampa Bay;76;57;.571;10½

Boston;71;62;.534;15½

Toronto;54;80;.403;33

Baltimore;44;88;.333;42

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;80;51;.611;—

Cleveland;77;55;.583;3½

Chicago;60;71;.458;20

Kansas City;46;87;.346;35

Detroit;39;90;.302;40

WEST DIVISION

Houston;86;47;.647;—

Oakland;76;55;.580;9

Texas;64;69;.481;22

Los Angeles;64;70;.479;22½

Seattle;56;77;.421;29½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;80;54;.597;—

Washington;73;58;.557;5½

Philadelphia;68;63;.519;10½

New York;67;64;.511;11½

Miami;47;84;.359;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;73;58;.557;--

Chicago;70;61;.534;3

Milwaukee;67;65;.508;6½

Cincinnati;62;69;.473;11

Pittsburgh;56;76;.424;17½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;86;47;.647;—

Arizona;67;66;.504;19

San Francisco;65;67;.492;20½

San Diego;61;69;.469;23½

Colorado;59;74;.444;27

LATE MONDAY RESULT

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

