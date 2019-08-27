MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;87;47;.651;—
Tampa Bay;76;57;.571;10½
Boston;71;62;.534;15½
Toronto;54;80;.403;33
Baltimore;44;88;.333;42
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;80;51;.611;—
Cleveland;77;55;.583;3½
Chicago;60;71;.458;20
Kansas City;46;87;.346;35
Detroit;39;90;.302;40
WEST DIVISION
Houston;86;47;.647;—
Oakland;76;55;.580;9
Texas;64;69;.481;22
Los Angeles;64;70;.479;22½
Seattle;56;77;.421;29½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;80;54;.597;—
Washington;73;58;.557;5½
Philadelphia;68;63;.519;10½
New York;67;64;.511;11½
Miami;47;84;.359;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;73;58;.557;--
Chicago;70;61;.534;3
Milwaukee;67;65;.508;6½
Cincinnati;62;69;.473;11
Pittsburgh;56;76;.424;17½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;86;47;.647;—
Arizona;67;66;.504;19
San Francisco;65;67;.492;20½
San Diego;61;69;.469;23½
Colorado;59;74;.444;27
LATE MONDAY RESULT
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 5:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
