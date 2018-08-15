Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;86;36;.705;—

New York;75;45;.625;10

Tampa Bay;61;59;.508;24

Toronto;55;65;.458;30

Baltimore;36;85;.298;49½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;69;51;.575;—

Minnesota;56;63;.471;12½

Detroit;50;71;.413;19½

Chicago;44;76;.367;25

Kansas City;36;84;.300;33

WEST DIVISION

Houston;74;47;.612;—

Oakland;72;49;.595;2

Seattle;70;52;.574;4½

Los Angeles;62;60;.508;12½

Texas;53;69;.434;21½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 12, Colorado 1

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;51;.571;—

Philadelphia;66;53;.555;2

Washington;60;61;.496;9

New York;51;67;.432;16½

Miami;48;75;.390;22

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;69;50;.580;—

Milwaukee;68;55;.553;3

St. Louis;66;55;.545;4

Pittsburgh;61;60;.504;9

Cincinnati;52;69;.430;18

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;66;55;.545;—

Colorado;64;56;.533;1½

Los Angeles;64;57;.529;2

San Francisco;61;60;.504;5

San Diego;48;75;.390;19

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

Houston 12, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-10), 6:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

