MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;86;36;.705;—
New York;75;45;.625;10
Tampa Bay;61;59;.508;24
Toronto;55;65;.458;30
Baltimore;36;85;.298;49½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;69;51;.575;—
Minnesota;56;63;.471;12½
Detroit;50;71;.413;19½
Chicago;44;76;.367;25
Kansas City;36;84;.300;33
WEST DIVISION
Houston;74;47;.612;—
Oakland;72;49;.595;2
Seattle;70;52;.574;4½
Los Angeles;62;60;.508;12½
Texas;53;69;.434;21½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 12, Colorado 1
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;51;.571;—
Philadelphia;66;53;.555;2
Washington;60;61;.496;9
New York;51;67;.432;16½
Miami;48;75;.390;22
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;69;50;.580;—
Milwaukee;68;55;.553;3
St. Louis;66;55;.545;4
Pittsburgh;61;60;.504;9
Cincinnati;52;69;.430;18
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;66;55;.545;—
Colorado;64;56;.533;1½
Los Angeles;64;57;.529;2
San Francisco;61;60;.504;5
San Diego;48;75;.390;19
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
Houston 12, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-10), 6:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-4), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
