Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;65;35;.650;—

Boston;56;46;.549;10

Tampa Bay;57;47;.548;10

Toronto;39;64;.379;27½

Baltimore;32;68;.320;33

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;61;39;.610;—

Cleveland;58;42;.580;3

Chicago;45;53;.459;15

Kansas City;38;64;.373;24

Detroit;30;66;.313;29

WEST DIVISION

Houston;65;38;.631;—

Oakland;58;44;.569;6½

Los Angeles;52;49;.515;12

Texas;51;50;.505;13

Seattle;41;63;.394;24½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

Texas 7, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 11:10 a.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 2:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 2:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;60;42;.588;—

Washington;53;46;.535;5½

Philadelphia;53;48;.525;6½

New York;46;54;.460;13

Miami;37;62;.374;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;54;47;.535;—

St. Louis;53;47;.530;½

Milwaukee;53;50;.515;2

Cincinnati;46;53;.465;7

Pittsburgh;46;54;.460;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;67;35;.657;—

San Francisco;52;50;.510;15

Arizona;51;51;.500;16

Colorado;47;53;.470;19

San Diego;47;53;.470;19

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 11, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings

Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 6

Baltimore 7, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 2:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 2:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments