MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;65;35;.650;—
Boston;56;46;.549;10
Tampa Bay;57;47;.548;10
Toronto;39;64;.379;27½
Baltimore;32;68;.320;33
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;61;39;.610;—
Cleveland;58;42;.580;3
Chicago;45;53;.459;15
Kansas City;38;64;.373;24
Detroit;30;66;.313;29
WEST DIVISION
Houston;65;38;.631;—
Oakland;58;44;.569;6½
Los Angeles;52;49;.515;12
Texas;51;50;.505;13
Seattle;41;63;.394;24½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 11 innings
Baltimore 7, Arizona 2
Texas 7, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 12
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Price 7-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 11:10 a.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-4) at Houston (Verlander 12-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 2:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-5) at Seattle (Leake 8-8), 2:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Toronto (Stroman 6-10), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;60;42;.588;—
Washington;53;46;.535;5½
Philadelphia;53;48;.525;6½
New York;46;54;.460;13
Miami;37;62;.374;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;54;47;.535;—
St. Louis;53;47;.530;½
Milwaukee;53;50;.515;2
Cincinnati;46;53;.465;7
Pittsburgh;46;54;.460;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;67;35;.657;—
San Francisco;52;50;.510;15
Arizona;51;51;.500;16
Colorado;47;53;.470;19
San Diego;47;53;.470;19
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 11, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, 15 innings
Kansas City 5, Atlanta 4
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 6
Baltimore 7, Arizona 2
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 13 innings
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-7), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 8-5) at Arizona (Clarke 2-3), 2:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-3), 2:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-6), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
