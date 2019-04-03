Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;5;2;.714;—

Baltimore;4;2;.667;½

Toronto;3;4;.429;2

New York;2;4;.333;2½

Boston;2;5;.286;3

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;4;1;.800;—

Detroit;4;3;.571;1

Chicago;2;3;.400;2

Cleveland;2;3;.400;2

Kansas City;2;3;.400;2

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;7;1;.875;—

Texas;4;2;.667;2

Oakland;5;4;.556;2½

Houston;2;5;.286;4½

Los Angeles;1;5;.167;5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 3

Texas 4, Houston 0

Boston 6, Oakland 3

GAMES TODAY

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 1-0), 2:37 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Volquez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;5;1;.833;—

Philadelphia;4;1;.800;½

Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½

Washington;2;3;.400;2½

Miami;2;5;.286;3½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;6;1;.857;—

St. Louis;3;3;.500;2½

Pittsburgh;1;3;.250;3½

Chicago;1;4;.200;4

Cincinnati;1;4;.200;4

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;5;2;.714;—

San Diego;4;3;.571;1

Arizona;3;4;.429;2

Colorado;3;4;.429;2

San Francisco;2;5;.286;2½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Philadelphia 8

Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

GAMES TODAY

San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

