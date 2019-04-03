MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;5;2;.714;—
Baltimore;4;2;.667;½
Toronto;3;4;.429;2
New York;2;4;.333;2½
Boston;2;5;.286;3
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;4;1;.800;—
Detroit;4;3;.571;1
Chicago;2;3;.400;2
Cleveland;2;3;.400;2
Kansas City;2;3;.400;2
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;7;1;.875;—
Texas;4;2;.667;2
Oakland;5;4;.556;2½
Houston;2;5;.286;4½
Los Angeles;1;5;.167;5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Texas 4, Houston 0
Boston 6, Oakland 3
GAMES TODAY
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 1-0), 2:37 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Volquez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;5;1;.833;—
Philadelphia;4;1;.800;½
Atlanta;2;3;.400;2½
Washington;2;3;.400;2½
Miami;2;5;.286;3½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;6;1;.857;—
St. Louis;3;3;.500;2½
Pittsburgh;1;3;.250;3½
Chicago;1;4;.200;4
Cincinnati;1;4;.200;4
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;5;2;.714;—
San Diego;4;3;.571;1
Arizona;3;4;.429;2
Colorado;3;4;.429;2
San Francisco;2;5;.286;2½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Philadelphia 8
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
GAMES TODAY
San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 6:20 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
