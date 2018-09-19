Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;103;49;.678;—

New York;93;58;.616;9½

Tampa Bay;85;66;.563;17½

Toronto;69;83;.454;34

Baltimore;44;108;.289;59

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;85;66;.563;—

Minnesota;71;81;.467;14½

Detroit;61;91;.401;24½

Chicago;59;92;.391;26

Kansas City;52;100;.342;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;95;57;.625;—

Oakland;91;61;.599;4

Seattle;84;68;.553;11

Los Angeles;75;77;.493;20

Texas;64;88;.421;31

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;93;58;.616;—

Oakland;91;61;.599;—

z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;84;68;.553;—

Philadelphia;78;73;.517;5½

Washington;77;75;.507;7

New York;70;82;.461;14

Miami;59;92;.391;24½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;89;63;.586;—

Milwaukee;87;66;.569;2½

St. Louis;84;69;.549;5½

Pittsburgh;77;74;.510;11½

Cincinnati;65;88;.425;24½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;85;68;.556;—

Colorado;82;70;.539;2½

Arizona;79;74;.516;6

San Francisco;72;81;.471;13

San Diego;61;92;.399;24

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;87;66;.569;—

St. Louis;84;69;.549;—

Colorado;82;70;.539;1½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

