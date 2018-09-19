MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;103;49;.678;—
New York;93;58;.616;9½
Tampa Bay;85;66;.563;17½
Toronto;69;83;.454;34
Baltimore;44;108;.289;59
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;85;66;.563;—
Minnesota;71;81;.467;14½
Detroit;61;91;.401;24½
Chicago;59;92;.391;26
Kansas City;52;100;.342;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;95;57;.625;—
Oakland;91;61;.599;4
Seattle;84;68;.553;11
Los Angeles;75;77;.493;20
Texas;64;88;.421;31
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;93;58;.616;—
Oakland;91;61;.599;—
z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Houston 0
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 12-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 7-16) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;84;68;.553;—
Philadelphia;78;73;.517;5½
Washington;77;75;.507;7
New York;70;82;.461;14
Miami;59;92;.391;24½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;89;63;.586;—
Milwaukee;87;66;.569;2½
St. Louis;84;69;.549;5½
Pittsburgh;77;74;.510;11½
Cincinnati;65;88;.425;24½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;85;68;.556;—
Colorado;82;70;.539;2½
Arizona;79;74;.516;6
San Francisco;72;81;.471;13
San Diego;61;92;.399;24
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;87;66;.569;—
St. Louis;84;69;.549;—
Colorado;82;70;.539;1½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
Arizona 9, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Washington (Scherzer 17-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 9-11) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
