MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;16;9;.640;—
New York;13;10;.565;2
Toronto;11;14;.440;5
Boston;10;15;.400;6
Baltimore;10;16;.385;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;13;9;.591;—
Cleveland;13;10;.565;½
Detroit;12;11;.522;1½
Chicago;9;14;.391;4½
Kansas City;8;17;.320;6½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;15;9;.625;—
Seattle;16;11;.593;½
Texas;12;11;.522;2½
Oakland;14;13;.519;2½
Los Angeles;9;15;.375;6
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 6, Texas 5
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
San Francisco 4, Toronto 0
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 11, Detroit 4
Houston 7, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 8:07 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;13;11;.542;—
Philadelphia;13;11;.542;—
Atlanta;12;11;.522;½
Washington;11;12;.478;1½
Miami;7;17;.292;6
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;15;9;.625;—
Chicago;12;10;.545;2
Pittsburgh;12;10;.545;2
Milwaukee;13;13;.500;3
Cincinnati;9;14;.391;5½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;15;11;.577;—
Arizona;14;11;.560;½
San Diego;14;11;.560;½
Colorado;11;14;.440;3½
San Francisco;11;14;.440;3½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 6, Miami 2
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 9, Washington 5
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
San Francisco 4, Toronto 0
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Greinke 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Smith 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.