MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;16;9;.640;—

New York;13;10;.565;2

Toronto;11;14;.440;5

Boston;10;15;.400;6

Baltimore;10;16;.385;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;13;9;.591;—

Cleveland;13;10;.565;½

Detroit;12;11;.522;1½

Chicago;9;14;.391;4½

Kansas City;8;17;.320;6½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;15;9;.625;—

Seattle;16;11;.593;½

Texas;12;11;.522;2½

Oakland;14;13;.519;2½

Los Angeles;9;15;.375;6

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

Kansas City 10, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 11, Detroit 4

Houston 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-3) at Boston (Porcello 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-1) at Houston (Cole 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-2), 8:07 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;13;11;.542;—

Philadelphia;13;11;.542;—

Atlanta;12;11;.522;½

Washington;11;12;.478;1½

Miami;7;17;.292;6

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;15;9;.625;—

Chicago;12;10;.545;2

Pittsburgh;12;10;.545;2

Milwaukee;13;13;.500;3

Cincinnati;9;14;.391;5½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;—

Arizona;14;11;.560;½

San Diego;14;11;.560;½

Colorado;11;14;.440;3½

San Francisco;11;14;.440;3½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 6, Miami 2

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 9, Washington 5

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

San Francisco 4, Toronto 0

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Greinke 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

