MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;75;39;.658;—
Tampa Bay;66;50;.569;10
Boston;60;56;.517;16
Toronto;47;70;.402;29½
Baltimore;38;76;.333;37
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;70;44;.614;—
Cleveland;68;46;.596;2
Chicago;51;62;.451;18½
Kansas City;41;74;.357;29½
Detroit;33;78;.297;35½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;75;40;.652;—
Oakland;65;50;.565;10
Texas;58;56;.509;16½
Los Angeles;56;59;.487;19
Seattle;48;68;.414;27½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Cleveland 2-5, Texas 0-1
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
Seattle 3, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4, Boston 4, 10th inning, suspended
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;48;.586;—
Washington;61;53;.535;6
Philadelphia;59;55;.518;8
New York;59;56;.513;8½
Miami;42;71;.372;24½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;62;52;.544;—
Milwaukee;60;56;.517;3
St. Louis;58;55;.513;3½
Cincinnati;54;58;.482;7
Pittsburgh;48;66;.421;14
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;77;40;.658;—
Arizona;58;57;.504;18
San Francisco;56;59;.487;20
San Diego;52;61;.460;23
Colorado;52;62;.456;23½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2
Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7
Houston 14, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1
Washington 4, San Francisco 1
Seattle 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 1
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 8:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
