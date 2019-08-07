Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;75;39;.658;—

Tampa Bay;66;50;.569;10

Boston;60;56;.517;16

Toronto;47;70;.402;29½

Baltimore;38;76;.333;37

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;70;44;.614;—

Cleveland;68;46;.596;2

Chicago;51;62;.451;18½

Kansas City;41;74;.357;29½

Detroit;33;78;.297;35½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;75;40;.652;—

Oakland;65;50;.565;10

Texas;58;56;.509;16½

Los Angeles;56;59;.487;19

Seattle;48;68;.414;27½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Cleveland 2-5, Texas 0-1

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Seattle 3, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 4, Boston 4, 10th inning, suspended

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (German 14-2) at Toronto (Pannone 2-4), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 2-0) at Boston (Sale 5-11), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;48;.586;—

Washington;61;53;.535;6

Philadelphia;59;55;.518;8

New York;59;56;.513;8½

Miami;42;71;.372;24½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;62;52;.544;—

Milwaukee;60;56;.517;3

St. Louis;58;55;.513;3½

Cincinnati;54;58;.482;7

Pittsburgh;48;66;.421;14

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;77;40;.658;—

Arizona;58;57;.504;18

San Francisco;56;59;.487;20

San Diego;52;61;.460;23

Colorado;52;62;.456;23½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 2

Atlanta 11, Minnesota 7

Houston 14, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, St. Louis 1

Washington 4, San Francisco 1

Seattle 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 1

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-4) at Miami (Hernandez 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7), 8:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 10-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

