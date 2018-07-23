MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;71;31;.696;—
New York;63;35;.643;6
Tampa Bay;51;49;.510;19
Toronto;46;53;.465;23½
Baltimore;28;73;.277;42½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;54;45;.545;—
Minnesota;45;53;.459;8½
Detroit;43;59;.422;12½
Chicago;35;64;.354;19
Kansas City;30;69;.303;24
WEST DIVISION
Houston;66;36;.647;—
Seattle;60;40;.600;5
Oakland;58;43;.574;7½
Los Angeles;50;51;.495;15½
Texas;42;59;.416;23½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Oakland 15, Texas 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;54;43;.557;—
Philadelphia;55;44;.556;—
Washington;49;50;.495;6
Miami;43;59;.422;13½
New York;40;57;.412;14
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;58;41;.586;—
Milwaukee;57;45;.559;2½
Pittsburgh;52;49;.515;7
St. Louis;50;50;.500;8½
Cincinnati;44;56;.440;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;56;44;.560;—
Arizona;55;46;.545;1½
Colorado;53;46;.535;2½
San Francisco;51;50;.505;5½
San Diego;42;61;.408;15½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 12, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
