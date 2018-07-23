Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;71;31;.696;—

New York;63;35;.643;6

Tampa Bay;51;49;.510;19

Toronto;46;53;.465;23½

Baltimore;28;73;.277;42½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;54;45;.545;—

Minnesota;45;53;.459;8½

Detroit;43;59;.422;12½

Chicago;35;64;.354;19

Kansas City;30;69;.303;24

WEST DIVISION

Houston;66;36;.647;—

Seattle;60;40;.600;5

Oakland;58;43;.574;7½

Los Angeles;50;51;.495;15½

Texas;42;59;.416;23½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Oakland 15, Texas 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;54;43;.557;—

Philadelphia;55;44;.556;—

Washington;49;50;.495;6

Miami;43;59;.422;13½

New York;40;57;.412;14

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;58;41;.586;—

Milwaukee;57;45;.559;2½

Pittsburgh;52;49;.515;7

St. Louis;50;50;.500;8½

Cincinnati;44;56;.440;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;56;44;.560;—

Arizona;55;46;.545;1½

Colorado;53;46;.535;2½

San Francisco;51;50;.505;5½

San Diego;42;61;.408;15½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 12, Miami 1

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Washington 1

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments