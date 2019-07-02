MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;54;29;.651;—
Tampa Bay;50;36;.581;5½
Boston;45;40;.529;10
Toronto;32;54;.372;23½
Baltimore;24;61;.282;31
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;53;31;.631;—
Cleveland;46;38;.548;7
Chicago;39;42;.481;12½
Detroit;27;52;.342;23½
Kansas City;29;57;.337;25
WEST DIVISION
Houston;54;32;.628;—
Oakland;47;39;.547;7
Texas;46;39;.541;7½
Los Angeles;43;43;.500;11
Seattle;38;51;.427;17½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston 10, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
Oakland 8, Minnesota 6
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 8:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;50;36;.581;—
Philadelphia;45;40;.529;4½
Washington;43;41;.512;6
New York;39;47;.453;11
Miami;32;51;.386;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;46;40;.535;—
Chicago;45;41;.523;1
St. Louis;41;42;.494;3½
Pittsburgh;41;43;.488;4
Cincinnati;39;44;.470;5½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—
Colorado;44;41;.518;12½
Arizona;43;43;.500;14
San Diego;42;43;.494;14½
San Francisco;38;47;.447;18½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 3, Miami 2
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
Houston 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 10, San Diego 4
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Miami at Washington, 10:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
