MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;54;29;.651;—

Tampa Bay;50;36;.581;5½

Boston;45;40;.529;10

Toronto;32;54;.372;23½

Baltimore;24;61;.282;31

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;53;31;.631;—

Cleveland;46;38;.548;7

Chicago;39;42;.481;12½

Detroit;27;52;.342;23½

Kansas City;29;57;.337;25

WEST DIVISION

Houston;54;32;.628;—

Oakland;47;39;.547;7

Texas;46;39;.541;7½

Los Angeles;43;43;.500;11

Seattle;38;51;.427;17½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston 10, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 9, Colorado 8

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

Oakland 8, Minnesota 6

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;50;36;.581;—

Philadelphia;45;40;.529;4½

Washington;43;41;.512;6

New York;39;47;.453;11

Miami;32;51;.386;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;46;40;.535;—

Chicago;45;41;.523;1

St. Louis;41;42;.494;3½

Pittsburgh;41;43;.488;4

Cincinnati;39;44;.470;5½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;57;29;.663;—

Colorado;44;41;.518;12½

Arizona;43;43;.500;14

San Diego;42;43;.494;14½

San Francisco;38;47;.447;18½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Houston 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 10, San Diego 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Miami at Washington, 10:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

