Clip art baseball

BASEBALL

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

New York 45 27 .625 —

Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 2½

Boston 40 35 .533 6½

Toronto 26 47 .356 19½

Baltimore 21 52 .288 24½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota 48 24 .667 —

Cleveland 38 34 .528 10

Chicago 35 36 .493 12½

Detroit 26 43 .377 20½

Kansas City 25 48 .342 23½

WEST DIVISION

Houston 48 26 .649 —

Texas 39 34 .534 8½

Oakland 38 36 .514 10

Los Angeles 37 37 .500 11

Seattle 31 46 .403 18½

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 3

Oakland 16, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 9, Seattle 0

Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 11:35 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 2:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 43 31 .581 —

Philadelphia 39 32 .549 2½

New York 35 38 .479 7½

Washington 33 38 .465 8½

Miami 26 45 .366 15½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee 40 33 .548 —

Chicago 39 33 .542 ½

St. Louis 37 35 .514 2½

Cincinnati 33 38 .465 6

Pittsburgh 32 40 .444 7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles 49 25 .662 —

Colorado 38 34 .528 10

Arizona 38 36 .514 11

San Diego 37 37 .500 12

San Francisco 31 40 .437 16½

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 6, St. Louis 0

Colorado 8, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

GAMES TODAY

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 2:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Colorado at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments