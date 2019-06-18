BASEBALL
MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
New York 45 27 .625 —
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 2½
Boston 40 35 .533 6½
Toronto 26 47 .356 19½
Baltimore 21 52 .288 24½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota 48 24 .667 —
Cleveland 38 34 .528 10
Chicago 35 36 .493 12½
Detroit 26 43 .377 20½
Kansas City 25 48 .342 23½
WEST DIVISION
Houston 48 26 .649 —
Texas 39 34 .534 8½
Oakland 38 36 .514 10
Los Angeles 37 37 .500 11
Seattle 31 46 .403 18½
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 3
Oakland 16, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 9, Seattle 0
Minnesota 4, Boston 3, 17 innings
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 11:35 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-4), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-3), 2:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-6), 5:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-8), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-1) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 7-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 31 .581 —
Philadelphia 39 32 .549 2½
New York 35 38 .479 7½
Washington 33 38 .465 8½
Miami 26 45 .366 15½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 —
Chicago 39 33 .542 ½
St. Louis 37 35 .514 2½
Cincinnati 33 38 .465 6
Pittsburgh 32 40 .444 7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles 49 25 .662 —
Colorado 38 34 .528 10
Arizona 38 36 .514 11
San Diego 37 37 .500 12
San Francisco 31 40 .437 16½
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 6, St. Louis 0
Colorado 8, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
GAMES TODAY
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 2:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Colorado at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
