MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;107;52;.673;—

y-New York;97;61;.614;9½

Tampa Bay;88;70;.557;18½

Toronto;72;87;.453;35

Baltimore;46;112;.291;60½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;89;69;.563;—

Minnesota;73;84;.465;15½

Detroit;64;94;.405;25

Chicago;62;96;.392;27

Kansas City;56;102;.354;33

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;100;58;.633;—

y-Oakland;96;63;.604;4½

Seattle;86;72;.544;14

Los Angeles;78;81;.491;22½

Texas;66;92;.418;34

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

y-New York;97;61;.614;—

y-Oakland;96;63;.604;—

x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Toronto 3, Houston 1

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 11, Detroit 4

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Oakland 9, Seattle 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;89;69;.563;—

Washington;81;78;.509;8½

Philadelphia;78;80;.494;11

New York;74;84;.468;15

Miami;62;96;.392;27

CENTRAL DIVISION

z-Chicago;92;66;.582;—

z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;½

St. Louis;87;72;.547;5½

Pittsburgh;80;77;.510;11½

Cincinnati;66;93;.415;26½

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;88;70;.557;—

Los Angeles;88;71;.553;½

Arizona;81;78;.509;7½

San Francisco;73;86;.459;15½

San Diego;64;95;.403;24½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;—

Colorado;88;70;.557;—

St. Louis;87;72;.547;1

z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings

Colorado 14, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 9-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 14-9) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 17-6), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

