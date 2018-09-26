MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;107;52;.673;—
y-New York;97;61;.614;9½
Tampa Bay;88;70;.557;18½
Toronto;72;87;.453;35
Baltimore;46;112;.291;60½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;89;69;.563;—
Minnesota;73;84;.465;15½
Detroit;64;94;.405;25
Chicago;62;96;.392;27
Kansas City;56;102;.354;33
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;100;58;.633;—
y-Oakland;96;63;.604;4½
Seattle;86;72;.544;14
Los Angeles;78;81;.491;22½
Texas;66;92;.418;34
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
y-New York;97;61;.614;—
y-Oakland;96;63;.604;—
x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Toronto 3, Houston 1
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 11, Detroit 4
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
Oakland 9, Seattle 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-7), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;89;69;.563;—
Washington;81;78;.509;8½
Philadelphia;78;80;.494;11
New York;74;84;.468;15
Miami;62;96;.392;27
CENTRAL DIVISION
z-Chicago;92;66;.582;—
z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;½
St. Louis;87;72;.547;5½
Pittsburgh;80;77;.510;11½
Cincinnati;66;93;.415;26½
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;88;70;.557;—
Los Angeles;88;71;.553;½
Arizona;81;78;.509;7½
San Francisco;73;86;.459;15½
San Diego;64;95;.403;24½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;—
Colorado;88;70;.557;—
St. Louis;87;72;.547;1
z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 9, Miami 3, 7 innings
Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 9-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 14-9) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 17-6), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
