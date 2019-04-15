Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;12;4;.750;—

Baltimore;7;10;.412;5½

New York;6;9;.400;5½

Boston;6;11;.353;6½

Toronto;6;11;.353;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;8;5;.615;—

Cleveland;8;7;.533;1

Detroit;8;7;.533;1

Chicago;6;9;.400;3

Kansas City;5;11;.313;4½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;13;5;.722;—

Houston;11;5;.688;1

Texas;8;7;.533;3½

Oakland;10;9;.526;3½

Los Angeles;8;8;.500;4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, Boston 1

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Sale 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-2), 5:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;10;6;.625;—

Atlanta;9;6;.600;½

Philadelphia;9;6;.600;½

Washington;7;7;.500;2

Miami;4;13;.235;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;11;6;.647;—

Pittsburgh;8;6;.571;1½

St. Louis;9;7;.563;1½

Chicago;6;9;.400;4

Cincinnati;5;10;.333;5

WEST DIVISION

San Diego;11;7;.611;—

Los Angeles;10;8;.556;1

Arizona;7;9;.438;3

San Francisco;7;10;.412;3½

Colorado;5;12;.294;5½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2

Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-3) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

