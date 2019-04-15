MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;12;4;.750;—
Baltimore;7;10;.412;5½
New York;6;9;.400;5½
Boston;6;11;.353;6½
Toronto;6;11;.353;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;8;5;.615;—
Cleveland;8;7;.533;1
Detroit;8;7;.533;1
Chicago;6;9;.400;3
Kansas City;5;11;.313;4½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;13;5;.722;—
Houston;11;5;.688;1
Texas;8;7;.533;3½
Oakland;10;9;.526;3½
Los Angeles;8;8;.500;4
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, Boston 1
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 7
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Sale 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 1-2), 5:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;10;6;.625;—
Atlanta;9;6;.600;½
Philadelphia;9;6;.600;½
Washington;7;7;.500;2
Miami;4;13;.235;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;11;6;.647;—
Pittsburgh;8;6;.571;1½
St. Louis;9;7;.563;1½
Chicago;6;9;.400;4
Cincinnati;5;10;.333;5
WEST DIVISION
San Diego;11;7;.611;—
Los Angeles;10;8;.556;1
Arizona;7;9;.438;3
San Francisco;7;10;.412;3½
Colorado;5;12;.294;5½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh (Lyles 1-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-2) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-3) at San Diego (Margevicius 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
