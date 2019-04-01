MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;4;1;.800;—
Baltimore;3;1;.750;½
New York;2;2;.500;1½
Toronto;2;3;.400;2
Boston;1;4;.200;3
CENTRAL DIVISION
Kansas City;2;1;.667;—
Minnesota;2;1;.667;—
Cleveland;2;2;.500;½
Detroit;2;3;.400;1
Chicago;1;3;.250;1½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;6;1;.857;—
Oakland;4;3;.571;3
Texas;2;2;.500;2½
Houston;2;3;.400;4
Los Angeles;1;4;.200;3½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Houston 2, Texas 1
Oakland 7, Boston 0
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Texas (Miller 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 1-1), 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—
New York;3;1;.750;½
Miami;2;3;.400;2
Washington;1;2;.333;2
Atlanta;1;3;.250;2½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;4;1;.800;—
St. Louis;2;3;.400;2
Cincinnati;1;2;.333;2
Pittsburgh;1;2;.333;2
Chicago;1;3;.250;2½
WEST DIVISION
San Diego;3;2;.600;—
Los Angeles;3;2;.600;—
Colorado;2;3;.400;1½
San Francisco;2;3;.400;1½
Arizona;2;3;.400;1½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Arizona 10, San Diego 3
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Chacin 1-0) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at San Diego (Lauer 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.