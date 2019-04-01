Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;4;1;.800;—

Baltimore;3;1;.750;½

New York;2;2;.500;1½

Toronto;2;3;.400;2

Boston;1;4;.200;3

CENTRAL DIVISION

Kansas City;2;1;.667;—

Minnesota;2;1;.667;—

Cleveland;2;2;.500;½

Detroit;2;3;.400;1

Chicago;1;3;.250;1½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;6;1;.857;—

Oakland;4;3;.571;3

Texas;2;2;.500;2½

Houston;2;3;.400;4

Los Angeles;1;4;.200;3½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Boston 0

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Texas (Miller 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 1-1), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—

New York;3;1;.750;½

Miami;2;3;.400;2

Washington;1;2;.333;2

Atlanta;1;3;.250;2½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;4;1;.800;—

St. Louis;2;3;.400;2

Cincinnati;1;2;.333;2

Pittsburgh;1;2;.333;2

Chicago;1;3;.250;2½

WEST DIVISION

San Diego;3;2;.600;—

Los Angeles;3;2;.600;—

Colorado;2;3;.400;1½

San Francisco;2;3;.400;1½

Arizona;2;3;.400;1½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Arizona 10, San Diego 3

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Chacin 1-0) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-1) at San Diego (Lauer 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

